PAK vs NZ: R Ashwin trolls 'tortoise' Babar Azam for his slow knock in Champions Trophy 2025 opener

Babar Azam played an innings of 64 off 90 balls at a strike rate of 71.11 in Pakistan's 321-run chase in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand.

Former India skipper Ravichandran Ashwin hilariously trolled Babar Azam for his slow knock in the opening match of the Champion Trophy 2025 between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19.

Chasing a 321-run target set by New Zealand, Pakistan were reduced to 69/3 after Saud Shakeel (6), Mohammad Rizwan (3) and Fakhar Zaman (24) dismissals in 20.1 overs. Babar Azam was at the crease and he was joined by Salman Agha to carry on Pakistan’s innings. However, the former Pakistan captain kept slow despite the fact that the hosts needed to accelerate the scoring rate to stay in the chase and Agha Salman, on the other hand, played a quickfire innings 42 off 28 balls and kept the run rate in check.

As soon as Babar Azam completed his fifty in 81 balls at a strike rate of 61.72, Ravichandran Ashwin sarcastically trolled Pakistan star batter. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), veteran Indian spinner wrote that the Azam’s slow fifty contrasts with Salman Agha’s aggressive batting is a depiction of ‘the tortoise and rabbit story’.

“Babar’s journey to 50 coupled with Salman Ali Agha’s batting has to be the best depiction of “ The Tortoise and Rabbit story.” the 38-year-old wrote.

“The 50 I hope will come soon enough,” he added.

After Salman Agha’s dismissal at 127/4, the pressure fell on Babar Azam to carry on Pakistan’s innings. After completing his fifty in 81 balls, the Pakistan star batter tried to accelerate his innings and was looking to form a crucial partnership with Khushdil Shah until Babar Azam’s stay at the crease was ended by Mitchell Santner for 64 off 90 balls at 153/6.

Babar Azam showed a glimpse of his return to form in the Champions Trophy 2025 following his disastrous performance in the ODI tri-series. The right-handed batter did not have an ideal outing in the ODI tri-series as he managed to score only 62 runs at an average of 20.67.

Pakistan lost to New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025 opener

After Babar Azam’s dismissal, Khushdil Shah and Shaheen Afridi carried on Pakistan’s innings and the pair was putting pressure on New Zealand’s bowling attack until the latter was dismissed for 14 at 200/7. Khushdil was looking in a good rhythm and resorted to aggressive approach to increase Pakistan’s scoring rate until he was dismissed for 69 off 49 balls at 229/8.

After Khushdil Shah’s dismissal, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah attempted to chase down the target despite the scoring rate being increased after the former was dismissed after playing a quickfire 19 off 10 balls at 260/9. Eventually, Pakistan were bundled out for 260 in 47.2 overs and New Zealand kicked off their Champions Trophy campaign with a 60-run win.

In New Zealand’s bowling, skipper Mitchell Santner (3/66) and William ORourke (3/47) combined picked six wickets, while Matt Henry (2/25) scalped two wickets. Michael Bracewell and Nathan Smith too chipped in by taking a wicket each.

