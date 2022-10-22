Andhra Pradesh policeman saves life of protesting farmer by giving CPR; watch video

Andhra Pradesh cop rescued the life of a farmer who collapsed on the Gammon bridge. Social media users praised the alert cop for using his training at the right time for rapid response.

Time and again, we have witnessed police officials risking their lives to protect citizens or making genuine efforts to preserve law and order across the city. In one such incident, an on-duty cop in Andhra Pradesh saved a protesting farmer's life after he suffered a heart attack and collapsed on the road. The swift action and heart-winning act of the police officer emerged on social media and went viral in a few minutes.

This incident happened during the Maha Padayatra, organised by Amaravati and Arasavalli farmers. While opposing on his way to Arasavalli, a farmer collapsed on the Gammon bridge after suffering a heart attack. In response, one of the police officers deployed on the spot interfered and further executed CPR to save his life.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, or CPR, is a life-saving procedure performed to restore breathing and heartbeat during a heart attack. This method is followed only during emergencies. After furnishing the farmer with quick aid, the policeman called an ambulance and took the person to the hospital.

IPS officer and Twitter user Dipanshu Kabra shared this video on the micro-blogging site mentioning the details of the incident and lauding the cop for his timely action.

In the video, Rahamhendravarm Circle Inspector performs Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on a farmer to enable him to restore his breath and heartbeat. Also, the crowd gathered around the farmer can be seen fanning him and making space to get some air. Reportedly after showing some movements, the farmer was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 28.5K views and 1857 likes. Social media users praised the alert cop for timely using his training with rapid response. A user wrote, "Salute officer ko...hm sbko cpr dena sikhana chahiye." Another person commented, "Salute this Policeman." Watch the video.

