Watch: Elephant attempts to get inside bus, find out what happens next

An elephant stopping a bus in the middle of the road and trying to enter the vehicle has emerged on social media. Shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, the video is an excellent example of how clueless the animal is.

There are several videos of animals interacting with humans on social media. Whenever these wild creatures encounter residents in the open, there are chances of human-animal conflict. When these wild animals leave their natural habitat and enter residential areas, they must deal with diverse circumstances that might trigger their behaviour changes. Nevertheless, these fantastic beings' adorable antics always entertain humans. One such video of an elephant trying to board a bus surfaced online.

IPS officer and Twitter user Dipanshu Kabra shared this video on the micro-blogging site with a hilarious caption (initially written in Hindi), "Everyone wants to reach home as soon as possible during the holidays..."

The 14-second-long video starts with an elephant approaching a bus. When the driver halts the bus as the vehicle reach close to the animal, the elephant places its trunk inside the bus through its door.

The video appeared like the elephant wanted to enter the bus.

However, the driver slowly drives off the vehicle before anyone is injured. This was when the jumbo was seen running behind the bus and striking the door with its trunk. There's no more information about where this incident occurred.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 140K views and 1496 likes. Netizens were delighted to watch the video and expressed their thoughts in the comments section. A user wrote, "It seems the elephant eagerly joins the ride into the bus ." Another person commented, "The Elephant stopped the bus and tried to get into it. Perhaps, he has the soul of a villager trying to get back home." A third user wrote, "Hathi b like india pak ka mach h hme bhi le chalo bhai." Take a look.

