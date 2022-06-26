Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Seal presents flowers to his girlfriend: romantic video left netizens in aww

    An adorable video of a female seal spinning around with absolute love and joy has emerged on social media.

    First Published Jun 26, 2022, 5:21 PM IST

    Social media is a treasure for pretty videos of animals accomplishing hilarious activities and heartwarming gestures. The cute videos of these little animals are the best treatment to reduce your stress levels after a hectic day. One such video of a romantic and polite seal has been doing rounds on the Internet and will surely make your day.

    The video proves that even animals knew how to woo their females like humans. In the video, the seal can be seen courting his lady love like a true gentleman. 

    Twitter user Creature Nature posted this video on their handle with the caption, "He gave her flowers...and she couldn't be any happier."

    The video begins with two seals in a pool. Moments later, the male seal grabs the orange tulips floating in the water in a tight enclosure and hands the flowers to the female seal with his fins. The female seal wholeheartedly receives them. In the video, it is evident that the female seal, absolutely overwhelmed with happiness and love, turns around in circles multiple times. 

    After being shared online, the video garnered over 4426 views and 452 likes. Social media users discovered the video delightful and said it was beautiful to witness the male seal gift his girlfriend flowers. One user wrote, "Pretty darned Sweet!!!" Another commented, "!Aaawwww!" 
