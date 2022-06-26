Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elephant rescues calf from drowning while crossing river: watch viral video

    A video of a mother jumbo saving her calf from drowning has emerged on social media.

    We all know that mother's selfless love and sacrifice for her children are invaluable. Motherly love is believed to be a possessive attachment where she will protect her children at all costs. No one in the world will manage a baby as much as a mother will do. Even in animals, it's no different. Here's proof, we have a video that perfectly demonstrates that. Yes, a video shows a mother elephant risking her own life to save her baby.

    IFS officer Parween Kaswan shared this video on Twitter and, in the caption, mentioned details about the incident and place.

    The one-minute twenty-three-second video starts with a herd of elephants crossing the river. However, a jumbo and her calf were left behind as the baby began floating away due to the strong currents. The mother elephant struggles hard, goes after the calf, and catches it by her trunk. Finally, mother jumbo and her calf exited the river and moved towards the anxiously waiting herd. Following the caption, the incident happened near Nagrakata in North Bengal.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 88K views and 4K likes. Social media users were delighted after watching how the mother courageously saved her calf and expressed their thoughts in the comments section. One user wrote, "Was it finally saved? It's not clear, besides the field changed in crucial points."  Another person commented, "Superb video. Yes, the mother can do anything for her child but so does the father" Watch the video.

