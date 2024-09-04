PM Modi tries playing 'Dhol' during welcome in Singapore; video goes viral (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Narendra Modi received a vibrant welcome in Singapore with lively performances, including the Lavani dance. He expressed excitement about strengthening India-Singapore ties and highlighted India as a top investment destination. Modi's visit includes meetings with Singapore leaders and business engagements.

    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and enthusiastic welcome in Singapore on Wednesday, following his visit to Brunei. The Indian diaspora in Singapore greeted him with vibrant dance and music performances, including a lively display of the 'Lavani' folk dance from Maharashtra. 

    A video capturing the moment PM Modi joined in the celebration by playing the dhol quickly went viral. In the footage, Modi is seen energetically participating with the traditional drum while dancers perform the energetic Lavani dance.

    Upon arriving in Singapore, PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his anticipation for the trip. He wrote, "Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India’s reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties.."

    During his two-day visit, PM Modi is scheduled to meet Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. He will also engage with local business leaders and semiconductor industry players.

    This trip marks PM Modi's fifth visit to Singapore and his first since 2018. His agenda includes participating in a business roundtable and discussing opportunities for deeper collaboration between India and Singapore.

    Earlier in his trip, PM Modi visited the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. This mosque, constructed by Omar Ali Saifuddien III, the father of the current Sultan of Brunei, served as a notable venue for interaction with the Indian community.

    Modi inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India in Brunei before continuing his journey to Singapore.

