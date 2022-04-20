Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No Snow in Kashmir: Complaint video of a small girl goes viral, netizens say adorable

    The video on social media surfaced and grabbed lakhs of views and thousands of retweets. 
     

    Team Newsable
    Kashmir, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

    An adorable video has surfaced on social media, where a girl is disappointed as she could not see snow in Kashmir during her visit to Kashmir. This video has grabbed many eyeballs, including the attention of a police officer in Jammu and Kashmir named Imtiyaz Hussain, who also shared her video on his Twitter and captioned it, asking her to visit Kashmir in winter.

    Following the reports, the girl is complaining that she cannot see snow. "Where's the snow?" the girl seen saying. Hussain tweeted and captioned, "Hey, Cutie. Come in winter. Promise, it will snow."

     

    The girl further explained that her name is Paushika and she visited just to see flowers. She added, "Since yesterday, I was here. We moved in from an aeroplane. It was enjoyable, and we got a hotel. We intended to go to a tulip garden. We intended to stay in a boat hotel.". Adding, "Have you ever seen snow in Kashmir?, she questioned. "Well, I haven't seen it. But I have seen it in the mountains," she claimed. 

    Describing Kashmir, the girl replied that Kashmir is a lovely place with an excellent language. She enjoys the hotels, boats, and mountains.

    Netizens just loved the way she responded and expressed her thoughts. Here's some reaction from the netizens. 

     


    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 10:47 AM IST
