NASA's blooper shows astronauts stumbling while walking on the Moon; viral video

A video shows the compilation of astronauts struggling hard to walk on the rough and bumpy surface of the Moon.

We all know that Moon's gravity is much lower than the Earth's. Due to this, a normal walk or run is not possible. Astronauts who have been to the Moon struggle hard to walk on the rough and uneven surface. However, find it convenient to bunny hop, which is incredible to watch.

One such video shows the compilation of various astronauts and their funny moments, also called bloopers. The last lunar landing took place in 1972. The astronauts analysed the lunar surface as part of the Apollo 17 mission. Twitter user Black Hole shared this video on their handle with the caption, "Bloopers from NASA showing astronauts losing their footing while walking on the moon."

Also Read: Monkey takes its baby to doctor’s clinic; watch the adorable video

The video shows that NASA astronauts are losing their balance while sporting the space suits on the Moon's surface. The astronauts struggle to walk on the lunar surface due to low gravity, the reason they trip, fall, bump on the ground, and bounce back on their feet.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 506K views and 13K likes. Similarly, some users enjoyed watching the video and compared it to real-life situations. Several others expressed suspicion over the authenticity of the clip.

The Apollo 17 mission was the last in NASA's Apollo program. The human-crewed task had Eugene A. Cernan, Harrison H. Schmitt, and Ronald E. Evans. The spacesuits looked sturdy in the blooper video and remained intact after the challenging journey and the fall on the lunar surface.

It is believed that these spacesuits were hand-sewn by a qualified team of seamstresses. Reportedly, the materials used for these spacesuits were the same for women's undergarments. Watch the video.

Also Read: Turtles balancing on wooden log in a river will leave you in splits; watch