    Turtles balancing on wooden log in a river will leave you in splits; watch

    A video of turtles struggling to balance on a wooden log floating in a river has emerged on social media. The video will definitely crack you up!

    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 6:55 PM IST

    Remember those videos of people trying to balance during banana boat rides? Well, if you thought that your balancing skills are amazing, watch these turtles who will beat you at the balancing game and how!

    A video of a group of turtles attempting to hover on a shaky wooden log in the river has created ripples on social media. Twitter user Buitengebieden shared this video on their handle with the caption, "I like this game.."

    The video shows a log can move back and forth while a turtle group manages to stand on it. However, one by one, they lose balance and fall into the water. In the 30-second video, the log rotates as if it has been specially designed for the game. Initially, the clip starts with seven turtles on the log, and only three remain at the end. However, before we decide on the winner, the clip gets over.

    After being shared online, the video garnered over 6.5 million views and 370K likes. Social media users were amused to witness the turtle's efforts. A user wrote, "These turtles are like leaders of states who threaten others with war and nuclear weapons, thereby rocking the boat - Planet Earth and exposing people's lives and the entire planet to the danger of being destroyed - everyone will end up in the water." Another person commented, "They swim a little with their back legs while climbing on and I guess they have good balance. It's not unusual around here to see turtles on top of floating logs. Too many turtles on the log caused at least one to overcorrect, resulting in oscillation."

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 6:55 PM IST
