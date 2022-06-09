Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monkey takes its baby to doctor’s clinic; watch the adorable video

    A viral video shows an injured baby monkey visiting a clinic in Bihar's Sasaram area with its mother to get its wound treated.

    Monkey takes its baby to doctor's clinic; watch the adorable video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 5:50 PM IST

    How unusual can a mother and a child visiting a doctor’s clinic be? Not at all, right? But it gets surprisingly amusing when the mother is a monkey who is taking its baby monkey to a docto’rs clinic for getting its injury treated.

    Yes, you read it right. A video of a moneky along with its baby, visiting a doctor’s clinic in Bihar’s Sasaram area, has been doing rounds on social media. The video is leaving everyone shell-shocked, looking at the monkey’s intelligence, but also is winning the hearts.

    Also Read: Man rescues King Cobra entangled in fishnet; video goes viral

    In the video, a monkey can be seen carrying its baby on its chest to a clinic in Bihar. Upon reaching Dr SM Ahmed's clinic, the baby gets the treatment after which the two monkeys leave the clinic. This whole episode got captured on a camera.

    As the news spread in the city, residents gathered near the clinic to witness the primate. Reportedly, the doctor was scared a bit; however, when he noticed the monkey's face, he understood that she was injured.
    After comprehending it was wounded, Dr Ahmed signalled the monkey to enter the clinic. After understanding what the doctor conveyed, the female monkey climbed the bench and showed its wound. The primate had a scar on her head, and the baby also had leg injuries.  

    Dr Ahmed has given a tetanus injection and spread ointment on both the monkeys' wounds. After the treatment, the doctor requested the crowd to disperse so the monkey leave the place and join its natural habitat.  

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral, and social media users were delighted by the inspiring act and honoured the doctor for the humanitarian measure. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Man conducts CPR on a dog; heart-warming video goes viral

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 5:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Chinese kindergarten kids' skilled and synced workout wins hearts-tgy

    Watch: Chinese kindergarten kids' skilled and synced workout wins hearts

    Man rescues King Cobra entangled in fishnet; video goes viral - gps

    Man rescues King Cobra entangled in fishnet; video goes viral

    After roti, omelette, scorching heat helps man cook dosa on scooter; Watch-tgy

    After roti, omelette, scorching heat helps man cook dosa on scooter; Watch

    Turtles balancing on wooden log in a river will leave you in splits; watch - gps

    Turtles balancing on wooden log in a river will leave you in splits; watch

    Extremely rare natural salt water pearl necklace sells for Rs 6 dot 2 crore at online auction gcw

    Extremely rare, natural salt-water pearl necklace sells for Rs 6.2 crore at online auction

    Recent Stories

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinal: Mumbai scripts world-record win; Uttar Pradesh UP, Madhya Pradesh MP progress-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinal: Mumbai scripts world-record win; UP, MP progress

    Presidential election 2022 10 things elected representatives should keep in mind while voting for next President gcw

    10 things elected representatives should keep in mind while voting for India's next President

    Rajya Sabha Election: Setback for Maharashtra Govt as Malik, Deshmukh denied bail for voting - adt

    Rajya Sabha Election: Setback for Maharashtra Govt as Malik, Deshmukh denied bail for voting

    Volkswagen Virtus launched at Rs 11 21 lakh 5 things you need to know about the new sedan gcw

    Volkswagen Virtus launched at Rs 11.21 lakh: 5 things you need to know about the new sedan

    Here s why Amul has urged govt to delay ban on small plastic straws gcw

    Here's why Amul has urged govt to delay ban on small plastic straws

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon