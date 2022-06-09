Monkey takes its baby to doctor’s clinic; watch the adorable video

A viral video shows an injured baby monkey visiting a clinic in Bihar's Sasaram area with its mother to get its wound treated.

How unusual can a mother and a child visiting a doctor’s clinic be? Not at all, right? But it gets surprisingly amusing when the mother is a monkey who is taking its baby monkey to a docto’rs clinic for getting its injury treated.

Yes, you read it right. A video of a moneky along with its baby, visiting a doctor’s clinic in Bihar’s Sasaram area, has been doing rounds on social media. The video is leaving everyone shell-shocked, looking at the monkey’s intelligence, but also is winning the hearts.

In the video, a monkey can be seen carrying its baby on its chest to a clinic in Bihar. Upon reaching Dr SM Ahmed's clinic, the baby gets the treatment after which the two monkeys leave the clinic. This whole episode got captured on a camera.

As the news spread in the city, residents gathered near the clinic to witness the primate. Reportedly, the doctor was scared a bit; however, when he noticed the monkey's face, he understood that she was injured.

After comprehending it was wounded, Dr Ahmed signalled the monkey to enter the clinic. After understanding what the doctor conveyed, the female monkey climbed the bench and showed its wound. The primate had a scar on her head, and the baby also had leg injuries.

Dr Ahmed has given a tetanus injection and spread ointment on both the monkeys' wounds. After the treatment, the doctor requested the crowd to disperse so the monkey leave the place and join its natural habitat.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral, and social media users were delighted by the inspiring act and honoured the doctor for the humanitarian measure. Watch the video.

