Man playing basketball with a bull, delighted netizens: watch video

    Social media is a platform for crazy and weird content, especially videos. One might never know when he stumbles upon insanely viral content. While many such content delight social media users, a few clips also give goosebumps. One such video has emerged on the Internet and captured netizens' attention.

    You might have witnessed individuals playing basketball with their friends. However, have you ever seen people playing with the animal? No right. Then watch this video of a man playing basketball with a bull. Twitter user Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz shared this video with the caption, "Cow Gasol."

    The 28-second video shows a man playing basketball with a bull. Yes, you read it right. The giant animal looked excited and ready to play as the man dribbled the ball on the ground. The bull madly followed him and attempted to defend the goal with its horns. Not just once, the bull is triumphant in its attempt throughout the video and was seen waiting for his turn and reciprocating well in the game. The exact details about the location are unknown. However, the video shows that the man and the bull share a good bond and are interested in a basketball match.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 1.4 million views and 13.1K likes. After watching the crazy viral video, social media users were delighted and shared their opinions in the comments section. 

    Several netizens also twisted favourite basketball players' names into "bull" terms. A user wrote, "That man better chill with the ball off the dome, or he'll be nursing a calf injury." Another person commented, "After the game: "who's up for burgers?!" Watch the video.

