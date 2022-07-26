Watch: 'Yamaraja' takes over streets of Bengaluru to highlight potholes

A man dressed up as Yamaraja was seen at the streets of Bengaluru, highlighting the poor condition of roads as well as the threat it poses to the commuters during monsoons.

Potholes, craters, and bad stretches have increased on the roads of Bengaluru, thanks to the incessant rains over the past few weeks. The apathy of civic bodies is evident as the city and the citizens bear the brunt of poor infrastructure, as the bad roads cause a lot of issues to the common man.

Frustrated by the problems and to emphasise the poor condition of the streets, an organisation called 'Changemakers of Kanakapura Road' conducted a unique protest. Yes, during the rally, a man dressed up as ‘Yamaraja’, the god of death and also bought a buffalo to convey the message about how potholed roads have become deadly in Bengaluru.

Twitter user ChangeMakers of Kanakapura Road shared the images of the protest on the microblogging site and mentioned the details of the unique protest and the location details in the post's caption.

Residents and commuters requested the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and the local MLA to asphalt the roads and solve the commuters' problems.

The footage of symbolic protest created ripples on the digital media where the man dressed as Yamaraja was seen standing in the centre of the road with the buffalo as protesters screamed slogans.

After being shared online, the post went crazy viral and the social media users repented of the unfortunate state of affairs. A few netizens were impressed by the unique way of protesting and creating awareness differently. A user wrote, "Why don’t you tag the concerned officials and politicians" Another person commented, "Walk a talk with the concerned authorities on the spot." Take a look.

