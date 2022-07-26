Watch: Mangaluru girl’s ambidexterity skills in multiple languages surprise netizens

A 17-year-old girl from Karnataka's Mangaluru identified as Aadi Swaroopa can write in English and Kannada simultaneously. Using both hands, the girl can write 45 words per minute.

Ambidextrous skills are found rarely in people. According to a study, only one per cent of the population worldwide can write equally well with both hands. One such video of a 17-year-old girl from Karnataka's Mangaluru, who is showing off her skill set, has emerged on social media.

The girl recognised as Aadi Swaroopa has already set records and desires more accomplishments while exhibiting her skills.

Twitter user Tansu YEĞEN shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "Ambidexterity world record holder Aadi Swaroopa from India. She writes 45 words per minute…"

In the video, the 17-year-old girl can write 45 words per minute using both hands. The Karnataka girl discovers herself among the rarest individual as she writes simultaneously with her hands in eleven distinct methods, including blindfolded, unidirectional, mirror image, opposite directions, and other additional manners.

The video shows Swaroopa writing in two languages, English and Kannada. Lata Foundation’s Exclusive World Record has already acknowledged Aadi's talent of writing 45 words unidirectionally in one minute. The multitalented girl desires to break at least one Guinness World Record shortly.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 369K views and 4595 likes. Social media users were impressed by the girls' skills and applauded her for her efforts. Watching Aadi Swaroopa's “superhuman” handwriting proficiency, netizens remembered the character Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe aka Virus, portrayed by Boman Irani in the 2009 Bollywood movie 3 Idiots.

The viral video has also prompted netizens to express their views in the comments section. A user wrote, "No one can beat Indian talents! Indians are always special species in the world." Another person commented, "This a UNIQUE case in the world!!!! what a mysterious gift she owns?" Watch the video.

