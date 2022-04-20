Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Giant python attacks calf, latches its leg; Here’s what happened next

    The horrifying video shows a calf attacked by a 10-feet-long python at a farm.

    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    Snakes are fearsome reptiles, and no matter the length or species, any encounter with them is threatening. One such scary video of a snake attack has gone crazy viral on the Internet. The video shows a giant python attacking a calf at a farm. One can witness that the python was attempting to swallow a calf. 

    An Instagram handle by the name of 'wildlife animal' posted this video with the caption, “Snake attack on cow baby …Snake vs Möö.” Initially, the 10-feet-long python enters the field. Watching it, a group of calves start running in fear. However, the python successfully makes one of the calves its victim and latches its leg. The python tightly holds the calf leg to stop it from running away. The python's clasp is so firm that the calf cannot release itself. The video ends abruptly; it is unknown whether the calf was successful in escaping or became the python’s prey.

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 1260 likes and hundreds of comments. The clip shocked and angered netizens, who questioned the recording person why he was filming the video instead of helping it. A user wrote, "This is just not ok! If you are filming this you need to rescue this cow! What is the matter with you?" Another commented,"This is so s*ck ...u will lose followers cos of this s*CK video" Take a look.

