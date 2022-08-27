Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Company's filing says 'pleased to inform' promoter has died; netizens react

    AK Spintex, a company based out of Rajasthan, send out a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on August 25 stating that it was "pleased" to announce the death of its promoter. The filing was signed by Ashish Bagrecha, AK Spintex's company secretary and compliance officer. Netizens trolled the company for its unedited filing.
     

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 27, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

    One corporation sent out an official file that was full of errors, which caused it to look foolish. All that was required was some tweaking. However, their laziness has contributed to many laughs on the internet. Some people, meanwhile, are just stunned and question how a corporation could distribute such a paper. It's safe to say that they didn't bother to read it before sending it. Copy, paste and send!

    In a recent corporate filing, the Rajasthan-based firm AK Spintex stated that it was "pleased to" announce the demise of its promoter. "We are glad to advise that promoter of our firm Smt. Saroj Devi Chhabra holding 4,41,000 Shares (8.76%) is no longer in this world," the filing, which was delivered to the Bombay Stock Exchange on August 25, stated.

    Also Read | Parrots sitting in unusual seats made of face masks; viral video delighted netizens

    "You are requested to please take on record the above said details of the firm for your reference and further need," the filing continued.

    Ashish Bagrecha, AK Spintex's corporate secretary and compliance officer, signed the original paper. It might be time to recruit some proofreaders after all for A.K. Spintex Limited. They need them after such a dreadful mistake. The file quickly gained popularity on social media, where many viciously mocked the corporation for its negligence. As soon as they discovered the error, people started ridiculing the company on social media. 

    Also Read | Delhi Police uses Anupama's viral dialogue to raise awareness about Covid-19 rules; netizens react

    "Dear investors, the world in a cruel place once you are gone," they said. "Look at AK Spintex folks. "Can something be done to correct the issue?" Another said that the official who signed the notice seemed to be overworked. A third person offered the company a lesson on subtlety. "I would suggest a bit of subtle language to hide their intentions," they said.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2022, 4:47 PM IST
