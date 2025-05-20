In what many are calling a bizarre and comical move, Pakistan's federal government has promoted Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal — a title traditionally reserved for triumphant military commanders. Ironically, this promotion comes just days after Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of India in the Operation Sindoor, a blistering counteroffensive that crippled Pakistan’s military infrastructure and exposed its terror nexus to the world.

This has made General Asim Munir the first army chief in modern military history to be decorated after presiding over a battlefield disaster and reportedly taking shelter in a bunker while Indian missiles and drones pounded airbases across Pakistan.

General Ayub Khan was the only other Pakistani military officer to assume the title of Field Marshal, which he controversially awarded himself in 1959 after staging a military coup.

Operation Sindoor: The Nightmare Pakistan Wants to Forget

On the night of May 6-7, after the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 innocent lives, India launched a devastating military campaign codenamed Operation Sindoor. The strikes were swift, precise, and overwhelming, destroying nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). The operation led to the elimination of over 100 terrorists, including masterminds of the Pulwama attack and IC-814 hijacking, at camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke.

In the words of PM Narendra Modi: “We struck at the heart of Pakistan... We won’t let terrorists breathe peacefully on their soil ever again.”

Following the operation, Pakistan launched a drone attack, which was succesfully thwarted by India's robust air defence systems. India also targeted 11 Pakistani airbases, including strategic assets in Nur Khan (Rawalpindi), Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, Sukkur, Jacobabad, and Bholari.

According to Indian officials and high-resolution satellite imagery, over 20% of Pakistan’s air force assets were destroyed, key runways rendered non-operational, hangars reduced to rubble, and scores of military personnel were killed.

The international community, including India’s diplomatic corps, has brushed off Pakistan’s attempts to claim victimhood, instead spotlighting its longstanding record as a terror sanctuary. Even the US, despite some misguided claims by President Donald Trump, acknowledged that the conflict remained in the conventional domain, with India retaining control over escalation.

Despite these catastrophic losses, Islamabad went into damage-control mode, painting the outcome as a "victory" and bizarrely rewarding the man at the helm of this disaster.

Pak Media Spins ‘Victory’; Netizens Aren’t Buying It

State-backed Pakistani media hailed the promotion of Asim Munir as a recognition of "exceptional leadership" during the so-called Battle of Haq — a name no one had heard of until the cabinet meeting. They claimed Pakistan thwarted Indian aggression, a laughable assertion given the widespread damage seen in independent satellite images and India’s detailed briefings on the success of its missions.

Social media, however, wasn’t buying the farce. “Field Marshal of Surrender,” quipped one user. “Did they promote him for finding the deepest bunker to hide in?” asked another.

India's 'New Normal': No More Tolerance for Terror

With Operation Sindoor, India has drawn a clear line in the sand. As PM Modi declared, the days of strategic restraint are over. “India’s ‘Laxman Rekha’ against terrorism is crystal clear now. This is the new normal.”

The message is loud and clear — terrorism will be met with firepower, and Pakistan’s military will pay the price every time it provides cover to terror groups.

Pakistan’s decision to promote General Asim Munir to Field Marshal is not just tone-deaf — it’s delusional. Coming in the immediate aftermath of a military drubbing that exposed the hollowness of its strategic posturing, the move has invited mockery, not respect, from both global observers and its own citizens.

Pakistan may try to rewrite the narrative. But as far as the world — and especially India — is concerned, this Field Marshal presided over a field of failure.