The UK has suspended trade talks with Israel and summoned its ambassador, criticising Israel's Gaza offensive and aid blockade. Foreign Secretary David Lammy warned of sanctions and further actions if humanitarian conditions don’t improve.

The United Kingdom has suspended free trade agreement negotiations with Israel and summoned its ambassador over what Foreign Secretary David Lammy described as the Israeli government’s “cruel and indefensible” actions in Gaza.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Lammy confirmed the UK has stopped talks on a new trade deal and is also reviewing its broader cooperation with Israel under the 2030 bilateral roadmap.

“We have suspended negotiations with this Israeli government on a new free trade agreement,” Lammy told MPs. “The Netanyahu government’s actions have made this necessary.”

He said the conflict in Gaza had now entered a “dark new phase” and strongly criticised the Israeli leadership for blocking humanitarian aid and expanding military operations despite international concern.

Israel's strong response

In a strong response to the UK’s announcement, Israel’s Foreign Ministry posted a statement on social media platform X, accusing the British government of letting “anti-Israel obsession and domestic political considerations” guide its decision.

“Even prior to today’s announcement, the free trade agreement negotiations were not being advanced at all by the current UK government,” the statement read, adding that the trade pact would have mutually benefited both nations.

The ministry criticised the UK’s decision to impose sanctions on individuals in the Israeli settler movement, calling them “unjustified and regrettable” — particularly in the wake of the recent killing of Israeli woman Tzeela Gez, who was murdered on her way to a maternity ward. Her newborn is currently in hospital, fighting for life.

Marking 77 years since the end of the British Mandate, the ministry asserted: “External pressure will not divert Israel from its path in defending its existence and security against enemies who seek its destruction.”

Aid blockade condemned

Lammy noted that Israel has blocked aid from entering Gaza for 11 weeks. Although Israel recently allowed a small number of trucks to cross the border — five on Monday, and about 100 reportedly planned — UN officials have said this is nowhere near enough.

The UN’s humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, warned that “14,000 babies could die in Gaza within the next 48 hours” if more aid doesn't reach them urgently. He called the recent deliveries “a drop in the ocean.”

Israeli envoy summoned, sanctions imposed

In a direct move, the UK summoned Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely to the Foreign Office, where Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer will tell her the UK finds the humanitarian blockade unacceptable.

“The 11-week block on aid to Gaza has been cruel and indefensible,” Lammy said, adding that the conduct of Israel’s government is damaging UK-Israel relations.

He also announced new sanctions on three individuals and four organisations connected to the Israeli settler movement in the occupied West Bank, further underscoring Britain's growing frustration.

UK issues strong warning

In a message to the Israeli public, Lammy said that the war in Gaza was “damaging our relationship with your government” and warned that further steps could be taken if Israel continues its current military strategy without allowing unrestricted humanitarian aid.

“Blocking aid, expanding the war, and dismissing the concerns of friends and partners is indefensible — and it must stop,” he declared.

Netanyahu’s response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded earlier by saying the war “can end tomorrow” if Hamas surrenders and releases all hostages. Of the 58 remaining hostages believed to be in Gaza, up to 23 are thought to be alive.

However, the UK and several other countries have grown increasingly critical of Israel’s handling of the conflict, particularly its approach to civilian suffering and aid access.

Lammy concluded by saying that despite UK efforts to maintain ties, “this Israeli government’s egregious actions and rhetoric have continued. They are isolating Israel from its friends and damaging its image across the world.”