Anand Mahindra praises innovative choreography on Chess Board: watch video

Anand Mahindra tweeted a video of a chess board with live chess figures that was intended to promote the 44th Chess Olympiad in 2022.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is an active user of social media. On a microblogging website, the chairman of the Mahindra group frequently showcases and commends exceptional talents and works. Anand Mahindra's social media account is unquestionably a treasure trove of unusual yet creative content that may easily catch netizens' attention. The industrialist always makes sure to provide his 9.5 million followers something unique.

Recently, Anand Mahindra shared a video of a classical dance depicting a chess board where the various pieces come alive. The businessman applauded the video in the caption. Following the caption's details, District Collector Kavitha Ramu choreographed the footage and made chess pieces come alive in our imagination. The District Administration made this video.

To promote the Fédération Internationale des Échecs' 44th Chess Olympiad in 2022, which will feature open and women's competitions and several chess-friendly activities. From July 28 to August 10, 2022, the competition will take place in Chennai, the state capital of Tamil Nadu. The first day of the Olympiad was won by India, while each of the six teams had a successful start to their campaigns. MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, praised the beautiful dancing video a few days ago.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 636K views, 32.7K likes and several retweets. The viral video provoked social media users to express their views. A user wrote, "Hair raising! Salutes to Ms Kavitha Ramu. We have such talents is IAS!." Another person commented, "Ma'am, hats off to you, the brain of civil servants is different, all the best to the participants." Watch the video.

