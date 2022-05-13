Passenger without flying ability lands aircraft after pilot faints; video goes viral

A pilot falls asleep after being inebriated in a comedic scene from the film Dhamaal, and the two passengers manage to land the plane with the aid of the air traffic controller. In actual life, a similar scenario occurred. The only difference was that the pilot was not under the influence of alcohol.

Yes, the plane pilot became unwell while flying off the coast of Florida. After the captain became unwell, a passenger with no prior aviation experience skillfully landed an aeroplane in Florida. However, the passenger radioed for assistance and was able to land the jet with the aid of an air traffic controller.

The plane took off from Marsh Harbour International Airport in the Bahamas earlier Tuesday, according to reports. According to a press release from the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was manned by the pilot and two passengers.

"Maintain wings level and attempt to follow the shore, either north or southward," controller Christopher Flores told the passenger as the jet flew over Florida. The plane was described as a single-engine Cessna 208 with dual controls that allow the passenger to direct the plane.

Air traffic controller and the certified flight instructor Robert Morgan praised the passenger who smoothly landed the plane. Rescue staff helped the initial pilot, who was ill. Neither passenger nor the pilot had any injuries.

After being shared online, the video has garnered over 577K views and 5059 likes. Social media users to applauded the passenger for accomplishing an incredible job. Watch the video.

