    Shocking: Woman nearly burnt down her kitchen while live-streaming; watch

    A woman was live-streaming a cooking session when an oil-filled pan caught fire, burst into flames, and burnt down her entire kitchen.

    Woman nearly burnt down her kitchen while live-streaming; watch - gps
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 16, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    A live streaming of a cooking session went entirely wrong when a woman almost burnt down her entire kitchen. Woman named Kelly Caron, a Cook and Twitch streamer, live streaming her cooking session when she almost burnt down her kitchen. The woman was cooking a steak when her oil-filled pan caught fire and burst into flames. The viewers were left shocked looking at the smoke coming out of the pan. 

    As the fire erupted, Kelly tried to shift the meat from the oil-soaked pan using a tong clamp to preserve the food. However, things escalated quickly, and flames increased extensively, leaving her kitchen destroyed in smoke. She even asked for help to douse out the fire in panic in the video, and the clip ended abruptly.

    After a couple of hours, Kelly Caron confirmed to her followers that she was okay.  She documented that she sustained minor injuries in the Instagram post and the fire department arrived.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 8 million views and 73K likes. A few social media users made fun of her and indulged in trolling, while others were delighted to know she was safe. A user wrote, "Why tf would you do a cooking stream if you don't know the basics in safe cooking?" Another person commented, "Worst thing she could have done was panic, just throw a towel over the pan to starve the fire of oxygen.. No oxygen, no fire." Watch the video.

    The episode has highlighted an important concern as to how people often forget about their own safety while trying to capture a video. There numerous videos of incidences wherein a live video recording went; some cases of also reported deaths.

    Last Updated May 16, 2022, 1:09 PM IST
