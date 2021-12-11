Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

Even the healthiest hair face challenges during the winter season. During winter, the cold temperatures are harsh on the hair because of lack of moisture in the air. However, you can tackle hair problems easily with the right winter hair care tips. Follow these seven tips if you’re wondering how one can prevent hair fall during colder months. Keep your hair and scalp nourished: One of the most essential winter hair care tips is to apply a natural oil to your hair and scalp to combat dryness effectively.