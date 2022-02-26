Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "The night siren scares us," says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine

    Feb 26, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    The Central Reserve Police Force jawan appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to bring his daughter and other stranded residents safely from war-torn Ukraine.

    Razia Bagi appealed to the Indian government for safely evacuating from Ukraine in a video message. Her father, Yaseen Bagi, said two days ago they spoke over a phone, and she informed him of the situation around.

    In a video message, Razia Bagi said, "We are around 1000 to 700 students stuck in the hostel. No money, no food, the night siren scares us." She added, " I have heard blasts and firing sounds. I am petrified."

    "I appeal to the GoI to please arrange a few flights and safely help us to exit Ukraine," added Razia Bagi, Karnataka resident stranded in Ukraine.

    Following the same, the CRPF Jawan appeals to the Prime Minister and Karnataka CM to bring his daughter and other residents safety from war-torn Ukraine. 

    Bagi, who is currently posted in Delhi, said no phone calls had been since the last two days. He said his daughter told him about the blasts and firing. He said Razia was supposed to come in July for vacation, and her tickets were booked in advance.

    Yaseen Bagi said, "I am presently posted in Delhi in a video message. Previously, I was in Kashmir. My daughter is in Ukraine for higher studies. She has been studying in Ukraine for the last one and a half years peacefully." 

    Bagi added, "She was supposed to visit India in July for the holidays, and reservations were made (booked tickets). Now, due to the war, I am unable to reach her. About two days, we spoke, now there are no calls."

    "Razia informed me she was in Bunkar has appealed that she should be safely taken out from the border," the CRPF jawan said. 

    "She has sent a video informing, she was safe and also, told there were blasts and firing heard around. Nearly 1000 to 700 students are stuck and are very scared," he informed. In concluding, he said, "I appeal to PM Narendra Modi and CM Basavaraj Bommai to ensure the Karnataka resident and also other Indians to bring them back safely."

    Also Read: Ukraine and Russian forces trade claims over inflicting losses

    Also Read: 'Never invaded other countries': China gets fact-checked and roasted on social media

    Also Read: 'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India

     

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Northeast United vs Jamshedpur FC: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat

    Everything changed within 24 hours says Girl who boarded last flight to India gcw

    'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Owen Coyle after NEUFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Coyle after NEUFC win

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC

    Exclusive 18 year old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on beating Magnus Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand-ayh

    Exclusive: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa on beating Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    The night siren scares us says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine - ADT
    India News

    "The night siren scares us," says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine

    Everything changed within 24 hours says Girl who boarded last flight to India gcw
    India News

    'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm
    India News

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine