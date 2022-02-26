"The night siren scares us," says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine

The Central Reserve Police Force jawan appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to bring his daughter and other stranded residents safely from war-torn Ukraine.

Razia Bagi appealed to the Indian government for safely evacuating from Ukraine in a video message. Her father, Yaseen Bagi, said two days ago they spoke over a phone, and she informed him of the situation around.

In a video message, Razia Bagi said, "We are around 1000 to 700 students stuck in the hostel. No money, no food, the night siren scares us." She added, " I have heard blasts and firing sounds. I am petrified."

"I appeal to the GoI to please arrange a few flights and safely help us to exit Ukraine," added Razia Bagi, Karnataka resident stranded in Ukraine.

Following the same, the CRPF Jawan appeals to the Prime Minister and Karnataka CM to bring his daughter and other residents safety from war-torn Ukraine.

Bagi, who is currently posted in Delhi, said no phone calls had been since the last two days. He said his daughter told him about the blasts and firing. He said Razia was supposed to come in July for vacation, and her tickets were booked in advance.

Yaseen Bagi said, "I am presently posted in Delhi in a video message. Previously, I was in Kashmir. My daughter is in Ukraine for higher studies. She has been studying in Ukraine for the last one and a half years peacefully."

Bagi added, "She was supposed to visit India in July for the holidays, and reservations were made (booked tickets). Now, due to the war, I am unable to reach her. About two days, we spoke, now there are no calls."

"Razia informed me she was in Bunkar has appealed that she should be safely taken out from the border," the CRPF jawan said.

"She has sent a video informing, she was safe and also, told there were blasts and firing heard around. Nearly 1000 to 700 students are stuck and are very scared," he informed. In concluding, he said, "I appeal to PM Narendra Modi and CM Basavaraj Bommai to ensure the Karnataka resident and also other Indians to bring them back safely."

Also Read: Ukraine and Russian forces trade claims over inflicting losses

Also Read: 'Never invaded other countries': China gets fact-checked and roasted on social media

Also Read: 'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India