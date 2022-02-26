  • Facebook
    'Never invaded other countries': China gets fact-checked and roasted on social media

    Amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine from four axes, China has claimed that it has never been engaged in proxy wars or invaded other countries. However, those who follow geopolitical trends involving China, are not amused by Beijing's stand.

    Never invaded other countries China gets fact-checked social media India, Vietnam
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 2:55 PM IST
    Amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine from four axes, China has claimed that it has never been engaged in proxy wars or invaded other countries. However, those who follow geopolitical trends involving China, are not amused by Beijing's stand.

    In a tweet, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lijian Zhao said that China has the best record on the issue of peace and security. 

    "We have never invaded other countries, never engaged in proxy wars, never sought spheres of influence, or participated in military bloc confrontation," he tweeted. 

    But, fact remains that Beijing's claims are just opposite to what it is doing on the ground.

    Countries like India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan among others have time and again raised concerns over China's belligerent behaviour in the South China Sea and at land borders. 

    In 2020, Chinese troops transgressed the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh with an objective to capture the land. 

    There are apprehensions in the global community that China will do to Taiwan what Russia is doing with Ukraine. 

    Just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation against Ukraine on February 24, Taiwan's defence ministry had claimed that nine Chinese aircraft had entered its air defense identification zone. 

    According to the Chinese administration, Taiwan is their breakaway province and has vowed to reunite it with the mainland, if necessary, by force. The one thing common between Ukraine and Taiwan is that they have support from the United States and its allies. 

    Users on Twitter were quick to give some history lessons to the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson. 

     

     

     

    India and China have held the 14th round of military talks to disengage from multiple friction points. According to some experts, Russia's action in Ukraine may embolden Bejing to resort to similar tactics along the Line of Actual Control.

    Swasti Rao, Associate Fellow at MP-IDSA, had told Asianet Newsable some days ago that China could try to take leverage of this vulnerability in the world. China feels emboldened because it undermines the fact that the US is a credible world leader and anything (like the Russia-Ukraine crisis) that impacts the reputation of the United States is something that comes very handy for Beijing.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2022, 2:55 PM IST
