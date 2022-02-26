'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India

Sneha Patil's parents had a sigh of relief as their daughter boarded the last flight out of Ukraine. Patil, a vijapura resident and 2nd-year MBBS student from Kharkiv Medical University, felt lucky as she boarded the last flight. Speaking to Asianet Newsable, she said she had booked her flight on Monday and left Ukraine on Tuesday.

"I took Fly Dubai flight. From Dubai, I took another flight and landed in Bengaluru on Wednesday. In 24 hours, everything changed. I heard that Russia declared war on Ukraine immediately after I came to India," she added.

Patil further said three hours after she departed, there were blasts and airspace was shut down. She said, "I feel sorry for my friends. Many say they are struggling. They have taken water cans, and food packs and have gone in the metro subway and bunkers."

Parents gave their daughter a joyful greeting with aratis and fed her chocolates after seeing her come alive during the stressful climate in Ukraine.

On Saturday, India issued a new advisory to all Indian nationals and students in war-torn Ukraine. The advisory asked Indian citizens not to travel to any border checkpoints without first coordinating with Indian government officials at the border posts via the Embassy's hotline and emergency lines in Kyiv.

While emphasising this, the Indian mission in Kyiv stated that the situation at various border posts was delicate, and that it was becoming increasingly difficult to assist persons who arrived at the border checks without prior notification.

The Embassy also stated that remaining in western towns of Ukraine was safer and more advisable than going to border checkpoints without being updated on the situation, because such cities had access to food, water, lodging, and other essential necessities.

