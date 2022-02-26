Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India

    Feb 26, 2022, 2:54 PM IST

    Sneha Patil's parents had a sigh of relief as their daughter boarded the last flight out of Ukraine. Patil, a vijapura resident and 2nd-year MBBS student from Kharkiv Medical University, felt lucky as she boarded the last flight. Speaking to Asianet Newsable, she said she had booked her flight on Monday and left Ukraine on Tuesday. 

    "I took Fly Dubai flight. From Dubai, I took another flight and landed in Bengaluru on Wednesday. In 24 hours, everything changed. I heard that Russia declared war on Ukraine immediately after I came to India," she added.

    Patil further said three hours after she departed, there were blasts and airspace was shut down. She said, "I feel sorry for my friends. Many say they are struggling. They have taken water cans, and food packs and have gone in the metro subway and bunkers."

    Parents gave their daughter a joyful greeting with aratis and fed her chocolates after seeing her come alive during the stressful climate in Ukraine.

    On Saturday, India issued a new advisory to all Indian nationals and students in war-torn Ukraine. The advisory asked Indian citizens not to travel to any border checkpoints without first coordinating with Indian government officials at the border posts via the Embassy's hotline and emergency lines in Kyiv.

    While emphasising this, the Indian mission in Kyiv stated that the situation at various border posts was delicate, and that it was becoming increasingly difficult to assist persons who arrived at the border checks without prior notification.

    The Embassy also stated that remaining in western towns of Ukraine was safer and more advisable than going to border checkpoints without being updated on the situation, because such cities had access to food, water, lodging, and other essential necessities.

    Also Read | India's new Ukraine advisory: Contact Embassy, camp office before moving towards border

     

    Also Read: India abstains from voting on UNSC resolution against Russian invasion

    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: MEA camp offices operational in Lviv, Chernivtsi

    Also Read: Explained: Why Black Sea matters in Russia-Ukraine war

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Owen Coyle after NEUFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Coyle after NEUFC win

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC

    Exclusive 18 year old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on beating Magnus Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand-ayh

    Exclusive: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa on beating Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for ATK Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha draw

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Everything changed within 24 hours says Girl who boarded last flight to India gcw
    India News

    'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm
    India News

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine

    Russia invades Ukraine Why Vladimir Putin blueprint reminds of Adolf Hitler strategy World War 2
    World News

    Russia invades Ukraine: Why Putin's blueprint reminds of Hitler's strategy