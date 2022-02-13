Specially-abled Delhi woman not allowed to enter restaurant in Gurugram

A Delhi woman was refused a table at a restaurant in Gurugram on last Friday allegedly because she was on a wheelchair. The eatery, according to Srishti Pandey, said that her presence would "disturb other guests".

A Delhi woman was refused a table at a restaurant in Gurugram on last Friday allegedly because she was on a wheelchair. The eatery, Raasta, according to Srishti Pandey, said that her presence would "disturb other guests". The woman has been identified as Shrishti Pandey. She recalled the event, stating, "First, they refused to offer us a table, claiming that the customers would be inconvenienced, and before that, they denied my friend's brother's request for a reservation in the restaurant."

According to Srishti, "The outdoor seating was exorbitant. It was becoming cold outside. And I can't stay out in the cold for long because my body goes into spasms. It's dangerous for me."

However, this is not the first time that such treatment has been meted out to Srishti, who claims that there is no sensitivity or concern for the disabled among the general public. "We deserve fundamental recognition and our rights just like any other person in this nation," Shrishti said. Pandey, who is pursuing a Masters' degree in psychology at Delhi University, admits that this is her 'daily' challenge.

"Because of how individuals like me are treated, we may not be able to leave our house since every single day when I go out, a full recce is required to identify which locations I can go or are accessible for me because the infrastructure everywhere is not fit for the disabled. And in other areas, we are made to feel either unwelcome or unwelcomed," she continued.

Since this woman came out and shared her story on Twitter and other media, many people have come out in support of her, saying they would no longer attend that specific restaurant and offering her legal assistance in filing a complaint against the business. "No one from the restaurant has contacted her or even apologised so far," Shristi told ANI.

Meanwhile, Goumtesh Singh, the restaurant's management, apologised on Twitter for the event and stated that they are taking actions internally to increase sensitivity and empathy for their employees.

Also Read | Specially-abled kid's priceless reaction on getting phone as birthday gift will melt your heart; watch video

Also Read | 'One of its kind': Bhubaneswar’s first sensory park for specially-abled to open soon

Also Read | Service beyond religion: Differently-abled Muslim father-son duo take care of Shiva temple in Srinagar