Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

Despite the High Court passing an interim order that no religious symbols are allowed in school and college premises, students are seen sporting a hijab and walking into school. After 13 students boycotted preparatory exams and threatened to quit school, 20 students boycotted Somwarpet High School in South Karnataka.

The incident was reported at Nellyahudikeri village at Somwarpet taluk on Tuesday morning. A student coming out of the school said that they have been coming to school from many years sporting a hijab and will not remove it. The school headmaster tried to convince the students to sit in class and follow the High Court's direction.

Also read: Kerala Governor Exclusive: Arif Mohammad Khan on Hijab row, UCC, Saffronisation, and more

At Shivamogga, the drama continued for the second day as students continued to wear hijab and enter the school. One of the students, Hina Kausar, answered to a reporter in a choked voice as she was surrounded by TV crew to get her sound bytes. The student said that she will wear a hijab and since the school did not allow her, she will go home.

At Tumakuru, SVS school a parent argued that at the time of admission, the school authorities had no objection and now they are making an issue. In Mandya, a parent took away his daughter from school after Urdu School asked the student to remove the hijab. The parent contended that until the final verdict is out on the hijab issue, he will not send her daughter to school. Gadag, parents were seen entering the school premises and asked their children to come out of the classroom.

Also read: Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'