  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Feb 15, 2022, 6:24 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Despite the High Court passing an interim order that no religious symbols are allowed in school and college premises, students are seen sporting a hijab and walking into school. After 13 students boycotted preparatory exams and threatened to quit school, 20 students boycotted Somwarpet High School in South Karnataka.

    The incident was reported at Nellyahudikeri village at Somwarpet taluk on Tuesday morning. A student coming out of the school said that they have been coming to school from many years sporting a hijab and will not remove it. The school headmaster tried to convince the students to sit in class and follow the High Court's direction.

    Also read: Kerala Governor Exclusive: Arif Mohammad Khan on Hijab row, UCC, Saffronisation, and more

    At Shivamogga, the drama continued for the second day as students continued to wear hijab and enter the school. One of the students, Hina Kausar, answered to a reporter in a choked voice as she was surrounded by TV crew to get her sound bytes. The student said that she will wear a hijab and since the school did not allow her, she will go home.

    At Tumakuru, SVS school a parent argued that at the time of admission, the school authorities had no objection and now they are making an issue. In Mandya, a parent took away his daughter from school after Urdu School asked the student to remove the hijab. The parent contended that until the final verdict is out on the hijab issue, he will not send her daughter to school. Gadag, parents were seen entering the school premises and asked their children to come out of the classroom.

    Also read: Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Game against FCG will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game against Goa will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB: Very important that Kerala Blasters achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Very important that KBFC achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SCEB win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala Blasters blank SC East Bengal 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala blank East Bengal 1-0

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Interview: IUML Lok Sabha MP ET Mohammed Basheer on the Hijab controversy

    Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Must See

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka 20 students in Madikeri boycott school
    Video Icon
    India News

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Exclusive Interview: IUML Lok Sabha MP ET Mohammed Basheer on the Hijab controversy
    Video Icon
    India News

    Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'

    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school