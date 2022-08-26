Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    The biennial exercise is a "capstone" international engagement activity for the Royal Australian Air Force. Group Captain YPS Negi is leading the IAF contingent, which comprises four Su-30 MKI fighters, two C-17 aircraft and over 100 air warriors.

    Aug 26, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

    Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets of the Indian Air Force participating in Exercise Pitch Black 2022 took part in multiple missions with other participating Air Forces. The missions focus on simulating a variety of situations involving diverse platforms. 

    The three-week 'Pitch Black' exercise, being hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), is happening on the sidelines of China's military muscle-flexing in the Taiwan Strait and the Russia-Ukraine war.

    Also Read: Rafale-M Vs F/A-18: Foreign fighter jets to be on aircraft carrier Vikrant as 'interim arrangement'

    Over 2,500 personnel and 100 aircraft from Australia, Germany, India, Canada, France, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Netherlands,  Republic of Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Thailand, the United States and the United Kingdom are participating in the exercise in Australia's Northern Territory.

    The biennial exercise is a "capstone" international engagement activity for the RAAF. Group Captain YPS Negi is leading the IAF contingent, which comprises four Su-30 MKI fighter jets, two C-17 aircraft and over 100 air warriors.

    During the exercise, the IAF is undertaking multi-domain air combat missions in a complex environment and exchanging best practices with the participating air forces. The last 'Pitch Black' was conducted in 2018. The 2020 edition of the exercise was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The RAAF said the exercise would include day and night flying and will be undertaken with consideration given to minimising the impact on the local community and the environment.

    Also Read: Nepal is not ready for Agnipath, delays recruitment for Indian Army

    Recent Videos

    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Top Stories

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA
    Entertainment

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Must See

    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions
    Defence

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed
    Defence

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges
    India News

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges