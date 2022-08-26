IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

The biennial exercise is a "capstone" international engagement activity for the Royal Australian Air Force. Group Captain YPS Negi is leading the IAF contingent, which comprises four Su-30 MKI fighters, two C-17 aircraft and over 100 air warriors.

Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets of the Indian Air Force participating in Exercise Pitch Black 2022 took part in multiple missions with other participating Air Forces. The missions focus on simulating a variety of situations involving diverse platforms.

The three-week 'Pitch Black' exercise, being hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), is happening on the sidelines of China's military muscle-flexing in the Taiwan Strait and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Over 2,500 personnel and 100 aircraft from Australia, Germany, India, Canada, France, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Netherlands, Republic of Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Thailand, the United States and the United Kingdom are participating in the exercise in Australia's Northern Territory.

During the exercise, the IAF is undertaking multi-domain air combat missions in a complex environment and exchanging best practices with the participating air forces. The last 'Pitch Black' was conducted in 2018. The 2020 edition of the exercise was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The RAAF said the exercise would include day and night flying and will be undertaken with consideration given to minimising the impact on the local community and the environment.

