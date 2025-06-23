ideaForge Technology has received a Rs 137 crore order from the Indian Army for hybrid mini UAVs. These UAVs will be used for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations and were selected after a rigorous evaluation process.

New Delhi: Private firm ideaForge Technology on Monday announced that it has secured an order valued at Rs 137 crore for supply of hybrid mini unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to the Indian Army.

The Army is procuring these UAVs through an emergency procurement route as they are already battle-tested systems and also being operational into the Army’s inventory for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) operations.

The company said: “This milestone further underscores ideaForge’s commitment to strengthening India’s defense capabilities through indigenous innovation, while reinforcing its position as a trusted partner to the defence and security forces for high-performance unmanned systems.”

A fixed-wing VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) platform, the Indian Army selected the hybrid Mini UAV after a rigorous evaluation process that “prioritized not just performance, but national security and supply chain integrity.”

The company said that one of the reasons for its selection was that all critical sub-components are sourced indigenously.

“ideaForge’s Mini UAV not only met this criterion but also demonstrated end-to-end indigenous capability, making it the preferred and trusted solution.”

The company has claimed that the hybrid mini UAVs had also played a critical role in providing ISR to the armed forces. “Its performance in live operations validated both its technological robustness and mission-critical value.”

Ankit Mehta, CEO, ideaForge Technology Limited, said: “This emergency procurement for CI/CT operations, which will help safeguard national security, along with the military-use certification for Mini UAVs, reaffirms our commitment to building world-class, reliable UAVs in India.”

“It is a matter of pride that our platforms are not just made in India, but are also built to serve and protect India under the most demanding conditions, backed by a resilient and trusted supply chain,” Mehta said.

“The trust placed in ideaForge by the Indian Army is both humbling and motivating, as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and reliability in aerospace and defence technology.”

The execution timeline for the order is set at 12 months, aligning with the Indian Army’s immediate operational requirements.