Reliance Defence, led by Anil Ambani, has secured a ₹600 crore export order from Germany’s Rheinmetall AG. The deal boosts India's defence exports and strengthens its role in global ammunition supply, especially in Europe.

New Delhi: A month after two firms signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of ammunition, Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence bagged an export order worth Rs 600 crore from Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH, a leading German defence and ammunitions manufacturer.

Reliance Defence on Rs 600 crore-deal

Claiming that the company has received one of the largest export orders in the high-tech ammunition domain to date, the Reliance Defence said that the export order showcases the strength of the partnership and demonstrates the growing capabilities of India’s private sector in delivering high-quality defence products that meet stringent global standards.

Stating that the order represents a key milestone in its strategy, the Reliance Defence said: “It will strengthen its position as a reliable partner in the global defence and munitions supply chain, with a particular focus on Europe.”

PM Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision

Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG said: “This strategic partnership of Rheinmetall with Reliance Defence led by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group illustrates our strong commitment to partner with India under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi”.

Anil D. Ambani, Founder Chairman, Reliance Group said: “The strategic partnership with Rheinmetall brings cutting-edge capabilities to India and represents a defining milestone for the country’s private defence manufacturing sector.”

“Guided by the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, as championed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, our ambition is clear — to position Reliance Defence among the world’s Top 3 defence exporters. Through this, we aim to enable India not only to meet its domestic defence needs with confidence, but also to establish itself as a trusted force in the global defence supply chain,” Ambani said.

Reliance Defence will establish an integrated facility for the manufacturing of explosives, ammunition, and small arms under the ambitious Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC) initiative.

The DADC is being developed in the Watad industrial area of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, and is set to become the largest greenfield project in the defence sector ever undertaken by any private company in India.