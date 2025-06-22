The Indian Navy celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga at Visakhapatnam and across naval stations worldwide. With nearly 50,000 participants, the event reflected this year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”

Yoga Sangam held in Visakhapatnam with Prime Minister’s presence

The main International Day of Yoga 2025 event was held on June 21 at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebration.

The event, named Yoga Sangam, saw around 10,000 naval personnel take part with great energy.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Mrs Shashi Tripathi, President of Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA), also participated along with Navy families from Headquarters Eastern Naval Command.

Naval warships anchored near the beach made the backdrop even more special. The event contributed to setting a Guinness World Record for the largest single yoga gathering.

Over 50,000 participants in week-long yoga programmes

In the 10 days leading up to June 21, more than 50,000 people from the naval community took part in yoga activities. This included naval personnel, their families, and defence civilians at stations across India and abroad. Their participation showed strong support for this year’s message of “One Earth, One Health.”

A decade of yoga ends with a grand 11th edition

This year marked 10 years of yoga celebrations. The 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) was observed across all Indian naval stations with great excitement. This year’s theme was “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”

At every naval base and on ships both at sea and in harbour, Common Yoga Protocol sessions were held. Naval officers, sailors, families, defence civilians, and even trainees from friendly foreign navies joined the sessions with enthusiasm.

Yoga on the high seas and in foreign ports

Indian Navy ships deployed across the Indian Ocean Region held yoga sessions at sea and in foreign ports such as Mauritius, Oman, Malaysia and Indonesia.

These events spread the message of yoga across the oceans and strengthened India’s ties with partner navies.

NWWA takes the lead in family wellness through yoga

The Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) played a major role in involving families of naval personnel and defence civilians. The association encouraged them to adopt yoga as a daily practice and a way of life.