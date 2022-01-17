Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant has returned to the Cochin Shipyard after successfully completing his third sea trial on January 16. During its week-long sea voyage, a large number of ship systems were operated and tested. During the sea trial, the team conducted training on several pieces of equipment that have been fitted onboard. The warship's sensor suites were also tested.

Post her induction into the Indian Navy as INS Vikrant, India would join a select group of nations with the capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier and provide a boost to the government's 'Make in India' initiative. The trial data will now be analysed with mandatory inspections and balance work on the ship.

Giving an impetus to the Make-in-India initiative, over 76 per cent of indigenous content were used in the construction of the carrier. The maiden sea trial was carried out in August last year and is expected to join the service in August this year.

Days before its third sailing, President Ramnath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had visited the shipyard and reviewed the work-in-progress in the carrier.

In June 2021, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with then Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh had reviewed the progress of construction of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier. Last week, the Indian Navy tested French-origin Rafale maritime fighter jets in Goa.

It must be noted that the force had in 2017 issued a Request for Information to procure 57 multi-role combat jets for its indigenous aircraft carrier. Built at a cost of Rs 23,000 crore, the aircraft carrier is 262 meters long, 62 meters wide and height of 59 meters, including the superstructure. There are 14 decks in all onboard the aircraft carrier, which include five in the superstructure.

The carrier has more than 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people, having gender-sensitive accommodation spaces for women officers. As per the maritime expert, her delivery would also strengthen India’s position in the Indian Ocean Region and its quest for a blue water Navy.

The ship has a top speed of 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles, officials said.

India currently operates only one aircraft carrier -- the INS Vikramaditya. While the debate in India is on whether India should construct the third aircraft carrier or not, China is building aircraft carriers at a fast pace with a projected plan to operate 10 aircraft carriers by 2050.

Currently, China's PLA (Navy) is building its third and most advanced aircraft carrier; the first one, Liaoning, was commissioned in 2012 and the second, Shandong, was commissioned in 2019.

Acknowledging the emerging threat from China in the Indian Ocean, CDS (Late) Gen Bipin Rawat had in August 2021 said that we have to counter the threat by developing the Indian Navy accordingly.