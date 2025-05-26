The Hurricane-3000 shows China is moving ahead in the race to develop powerful directed energy weapons, giving it an advantage over some other countries

China has introduced its most powerful high-power microwave (HPM) weapon so far, called the Hurricane-3000. This advanced system marks a big step forward in China’s ability to wage electromagnetic warfare. The Hurricane-3000 is installed on a large 8×8 military truck and works by sending strong microwave beams to disable enemy drones and electronic equipment. It can do this from a distance of up to three kilometres, making it highly effective against modern threats that rely on electronics.

The Hurricane-3000 was developed by NORINCO, a Chinese government-owned defence company. It was first shown to the public at the Zhuhai Airshow in November 2024. Since then, it has gone through successful field tests, according to Grey Dynamics, a UK-based investigative news platform.

Although the Hurricane-3000 is not yet officially in use by the military, its advanced features—such as extremely powerful gigawatt-level energy pulses, the ability to aim using electronic beam steering, and a targeting system that uses both radar and optical sensors—make it one of the most advanced systems for stopping drones. This report looks at what is currently known about the Hurricane-3000, how it could be used strategically, how other countries are responding, and how it fits into the bigger picture of directed energy weapons.

Directed energy weapons (DEWs) : use concentrated forms of energy—like lasers or microwaves—to stop or damage targets without using physical force like bullets or missiles. For many years, this technology stayed in the research stage and was mostly experimental.

However, these weapons are quickly becoming a real part of today’s and future warfare, as many countries are now starting to use and develop directed energy weapon (DEW) technology.

Many countries have been working on this technology, but China’s Hurricane-3000 stands out as one of the first high-power microwave (HPM) systems that has been tested in real conditions and is close to being ready for use in the field.

The need for high-power microwave (HPM) weapons is growing fast because they are very useful in stopping new types of threats like groups of drones (UAV swarms) and high-tech enemy communication systems. More and more armies around the world are showing interest in using these weapons, which is why their popularity is increasing.

The global market for high-power microwave (HPM) directed energy weapons was worth about $1.3 billion in 2022. Experts believe it will grow quickly and could reach around $5 billion by 2032. This means the market is expected to grow at a steady rate of about 15.1% each year. The rise is mainly due to increasing interest and investment in these advanced weapons by militaries around the world.

Sure! Here's the revised version with a simplified heading:

Key Points (KP)

The Hurricane-3000 shows China is moving ahead in the race to develop powerful directed energy weapons, giving it an advantage over some other countries

a. The Hurricane-3000 can send extremely powerful energy blasts—reaching up to 80,000 volts—through a special antenna mounted on a military truck. This phased-array antenna allows it to quickly shut down the electronic systems of drones from as far as three kilometres away. This is the most advanced high-power microwave (HPM) weapon that China has shown so far.

● A phased-array antenna is a special type of antenna that can quickly change the direction of its signal without physically moving. Instead of turning like a satellite dish, it uses many small antenna parts that work together to aim the signal electronically. This makes it faster and more accurate for tracking or hitting moving targets like drones.

b. During tests carried out by NORINCO in late 2024 and January 2025, the Hurricane-3000 fired over 5,000 powerful microwave blasts without any drop in performance. In simple terms, this means the system was able to release strong energy pulses thousands of times without overheating, breaking down, or losing power.

This level of consistent performance shows that the Hurricane-3000 is highly reliable and durable. It can handle heavy use in real combat situations without needing frequent repairs or slowing down. These results highlight China’s significant progress in managing high energy levels and building strong protection systems, proving the weapon is both well-designed and battle-ready

c. The Hurricane-3000 uses phased-array technology to aim its energy blasts with high accuracy. This advanced method allows the system to direct powerful microwave beams exactly where needed, without moving any parts. As a result, it can reach targets that are farther away and cause more damage.

Phased-array technology works by using many small antennas that send out signals together. By carefully adjusting the timing of each signal, the system can steer the energy beam electronically. This makes it faster, more precise, and more flexible than older systems that rely on turning large antennas

d.Countries like India, the UK, and South Korea are also developing high-power microwave (HPM) systems, mainly for countering drones. While their systems are still in the early testing phase, they show promising progress. However, China’s Hurricane-3000 is currently ahead in terms of range and readiness.

KP-2 . China Holds a Temporary Lead in HPM Technology, but U.S. Investments Could Soon Bridge the Gap

a. China is currently leading the world in high-power microwave (HPM) research. According to a 2022 report by RAND, about 90% of all new patents related to HPM technology are held by researchers and organizations connected to China. This shows how strongly China is focusing on developing advanced microwave weapons and staying ahead in this field.

b.Leonidas, the most advanced high-power microwave system being developed in the U.S. by the company Epirus, is still undergoing testing. Reports say it can effectively target threats up to about 300 metres away. This means it currently covers a much shorter range compared to China’s Hurricane-3000, which has a wider reach and larger coverage area.

c. The Hurricane-3000 belongs to a larger group of high-power microwave (HPM) weapons developed by China. This group also includes the Hurricane-2000, which is designed to be used alongside mobile air defence units in the field. The Hurricane-2000 has a shorter range, reportedly around 2 kilometres.

d. China has also introduced another high-power microwave (HPM) weapon called the FK-4000. This system is specially designed to tackle drones. It can stop large groups of drones flying together (called drone swarms) and can also focus on hitting a single target with great accuracy. The FK-4000 can strike from nearly 2 miles away, or around 3.2 kilometers.

e. The United States is now spending around $1 billion every year on developing high-power microwave (HPM) weapons. There are many projects underway, but most of them are still in the early stages. These systems are being tested and improved, and it may take some time before they are fully ready for regular use.

f. The US Navy is planning to install a prototype of a high-power microwave weapon system on one of its ships in 2026. This system is designed to defend against aerial threats like enemy drones or missiles using powerful microwave energy instead of traditional weapons.

KP-3 . Beijing’s New Weapon May Spark Global Push for HPM Arms Regulations, Though Enforcing Them Could Be Difficult

a. At present, there is no international law or official treaty that clearly defines or controls the use of directed energy weapons (DEWs), such as high-power microwave (HPM) systems. These advanced weapons remain largely unregulated at the global level.

b. The 1995 UN Protocol on Blinding Laser Weapons is the closest rule we have so far, and it only bans the use of lasers made to permanently blind people. However, this rule doesn’t apply to high-power microwave (HPM) weapons or other types of directed energy weapons (DEWs), especially those aimed at damaging machines or equipment.

c. Some experts believe there should be new international rules to limit the use of nonlethal directed energy weapons (DEWs)—like heat rays—especially when used on aircraft or satellites during peacetime. However, others think these weapons are actually better than traditional ones because they are more accurate and cause less unintended damage.

d. A 2024 report from the U.S. Congressional Research Service (CRS) suggests that Congress should think about creating new rules or international agreements to manage the use of directed energy weapons (DEWs). This is especially important as these weapons are being used more often in air defense, fighting drones, and electronic warfare—both during war and in times of peace.

China’s progress with this advanced system highlights its serious push to lead in new military technology, especially in using energy-based weapons like high-power microwaves.

The report offers a rare look at how the Hurricane-3000 performs in the field and what its technical setup looks like—something China has surprisingly shared in public. Wherever possible, the report compares it with other similar systems, like the U.S. Epirus Leonidas, using available and verified information.

Commentary on the Analysis

However, some of China's claims about the power and range of its Hurricane-3000 system have not been confirmed by independent experts. Also, there is little clear information on how China plans to actually use this weapon in real combat situations, making it hard to predict its future role. The legal issues are mainly discussed based on current international laws, agreements, and expert analysis available so far.

India’s DEW Plans: Catching Up with Caution

India is steadily moving forward in the development of directed energy weapons (DEWs), though at a more cautious pace compared to China. DRDO is currently working on several laser-based and microwave-based systems, primarily aimed at counter-drone operations and missile defence. Projects like the Directed Energy System (DES) and ADITYA (Advanced Defence Initiative for Tactical Lasers) are in various stages of testing. While these efforts show promising progress, India has yet to showcase a field-ready high-power microwave system with capabilities similar to China’s Hurricane-3000. Unlike China, India has taken a more conservative approach by limiting public demonstrations and focusing on laboratory trials, indicating a focus on indigenous development and long-term sustainability rather than rapid deployment.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views or stance of the organization. The organization assumes no responsibility for the content shared.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. Contact: girishlinganna@gmail.com )