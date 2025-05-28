NCC cadet Nadira Khan and students across India pledged unity during the ‘Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti’ event, reflecting on Operation Sindoor and expressing aspirations to join the armed forces.

New Delhi: NCC Senior Under Officer Nadira Khan on Wednesday shared her experience of participating in Operation Sindoor, a national-level exercise that simulated real-life scenarios.

The cadets also conducted mock drills, showcasing their skills and preparedness. She was participating in national student pledge ceremony, "Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti," held at Jamia Hamdard University, where NCC cadets participated in various activities to promote national unity and patriotism.

Nadira Khan expressed her inspiration to join the armed forces, breaking taboos and stereotypes.

"Operation Sindoor meant a lot to us. We also conducted mock drills and organised a Tiranga Yatra rally near the National War Memorial... It has inspired me to join the armed forces, to break the taboos and stereotypes...," said Nadira Khan.

A youth-pledge event titled 'Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti National Student Pledge' programme was held in five cities, including Delhi, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Itanagar and Ahmedabad on Wednesday led by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) where students took pledge for an united India.

In Itanagar it was held at the Himalayan University. In Delhi the event was held at Jamia Hamdard University.

Nadira Khan further said that lot of activities are carried out at the NCC like National Integration camps where interaction is held with people from other states and learn about their culture.

Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Professor Himani Sood, said, "I took a pledge with all the students of Jamia Hamdard and the women who stood behind Operation Sindoor like a rock, stood behind the vision of PM Narendra Modi of keeping India together, and stood behind the nation's valour. This is a lesson for our neighbour that India is united. There is no divide in the name of religion, colour, or caste."

'Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti National Student Pledge' program was also held at at the University of Kashmir.

A student, Ayesha in Srinagar said, “We took a pledge for unity here and we are thankful for it. We want our country to progress and we are absolutely against terrorism. A message of unity has been given from here. We want the world to know that Kashmir does not stand with terrorism.”

Another student from Srinagar Shaqoor said that he really liked this program.

"We always want tourism and not terrorism in the country. We want to promote brotherhood and ensure that the country always progresses...We do not want any conflict in the country.," he added.

Earlier Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched the 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 13 to May 23. The yatra aimed to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead. As part of the operation, Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.