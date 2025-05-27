This story explores the systemic failures driving HAL’s shift to other states, compounded by the erosion of a visionary legacy left by the Mysore Maharajas, whose contributions laid the foundation for Karnataka’s industrial might.

In Bengaluru, where the roar of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) aircraft once echoed the ambitions of a state, a slow unraveling is underway. Karnataka, India’s aerospace and tech powerhouse, is losing its grip on HAL, a cornerstone of its industrial identity. This story explores the systemic failures driving HAL’s shift to other states, compounded by the erosion of a visionary legacy left by the Mysore Maharajas, whose contributions laid the foundation for Karnataka’s industrial might.

HAL, established in 1940, has been Bengaluru’s pride, crafting fighter jets and helicopters that symbolize India’s defense self-reliance. Yet, recent murmurs of HAL redirecting major operations to Tamil Nadu and Telangana signal a troubling trend. Why is Karnataka, with its storied industrial heritage, letting this titan slip away? The answer lies in a quagmire of bureaucratic corruption, political favoritism, and a betrayal of the forward-thinking vision of the Mysore Maharajas.

The Mysore Maharajas, particularly Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, were pioneers of industrialization. In the early 20th century, they transformed Mysore into a hub of progress, establishing institutions like the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in 1909 and fostering industries that laid the groundwork for HAL’s eventual rise. Their vision of blending education, innovation, and industry made Karnataka a beacon for progress. The Maharajas’ investments in hydropower, railways, and technical education created an ecosystem where HAL could thrive. Today, that legacy is being squandered.

Land allocation, critical for industrial growth, is now a cesspool of corruption. In Devanahalli, prime aerospace land is diverted to politicians and bureaucrats, not innovators. Allotments are dictated by connections, not merit, betraying the Maharajas’ ethos of equitable progress. Industrialists face a gauntlet of bribes at every step—whether seeking clearances from the Industries and Commerce Department or navigating Udyog Mitra and KIADB, where middlemen swarm like RTO touts. The contrast is stark: farmers receive robust banking support, while industrialists endure harassment from bankers and, increasingly, police officials. Police stations, morphing into real estate and loan recovery hubs, further choke entrepreneurship.

This toxic climate stifles Karnataka’s youth. Engineers graduating from institutions rooted in the Maharajas’ vision—like IISc or Visvesvaraya Technological University—find themselves learning Tamil or Telugu to chase jobs in neighboring states where HAL is expanding. Bengaluru, once a magnet for talent, risks becoming a city that exports its dreams. Karnataka holds key national portfolios—Industry, Railways, and Finance—but its ministers seem detached from this crisis. Where is the leadership to protect the state’s industrial crown, built on the Maharajas’ foresight?

The media’s silence is deafening. Fearful of repercussions, most outlets sidestep these truths, drowning out critical issues with trivial celebrations—statues, road-naming ceremonies, and high-profile weddings. This distraction culture buries the real story: Karnataka’s industrial edge is crumbling, and with it, the aspirations of its younger generation.

To reverse this slide, Karnataka must reclaim the Maharajas’ vision. First, halt land allotments to political cronies. Transparent, merit-based processes and a crackdown on bribery are essential. Industrialists must be empowered, not extorted, and police stations must serve justice, not real estate deals. The state’s leaders must channel the Maharajas’ boldness, leveraging national portfolios to secure Karnataka’s future.

HAL’s potential exodus is more than the loss of a company—it’s a betrayal of the Mysore Maharajas’ legacy and a warning of broader decline. Bengaluru’s skyline, a testament to royal vision and modern ambition, could become a hollow symbol. If Karnataka’s people and leaders don’t act now, the state risks ceding its industrial throne, leaving its youth to fight a grueling battle for jobs. The Maharajas built a foundation for greatness; it’s time to honor it before the engines of progress fall silent.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. Contact: girishlinganna@gmail.com )

