    Asianet Newsable spoke to Agnishwar Jayaprakash about the products his firm is showcasing at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, especially the development of the Vajra defence drone, the similarities of which with the B2 bomber are unmissable. 

    Agnishwar Jayaprakash is confident his company, Garuda Aerospace, will be the country's first drone unicorn startup by 2024. And boosting that confidence is the fact that his company was the first-ever to receive the elusive double-DGCA certification. Besides, the drone manufacturer has secured a Series  A fund round of $22 million out of a target of $30 million, the largest funding ever in the Indian drone sector. Asianet Newsable spoke to Agnishwar Jayaprakash about the products his firm is showcasing at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, especially the development of the Vajra defence drone, the similarities of which with the B2 bomber are unmissable. Watch the full interview

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat