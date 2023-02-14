Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

Asianet Newsable spoke to Agnishwar Jayaprakash about the products his firm is showcasing at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, especially the development of the Vajra defence drone, the similarities of which with the B2 bomber are unmissable.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash is confident his company, Garuda Aerospace, will be the country's first drone unicorn startup by 2024. And boosting that confidence is the fact that his company was the first-ever to receive the elusive double-DGCA certification. Besides, the drone manufacturer has secured a Series A fund round of $22 million out of a target of $30 million, the largest funding ever in the Indian drone sector. Asianet Newsable spoke to Agnishwar Jayaprakash about the products his firm is showcasing at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, especially the development of the Vajra defence drone, the similarities of which with the B2 bomber are unmissable. Watch the full interview

