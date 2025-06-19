DRDO's ADA invites EOI for the 5.5-generation AMCA fighter jet project. Indian firms with aerospace expertise can apply by Aug 16, 2025. AMCA prototype rollout by 2028; production starts 2035. Powered by GE-414 engines made in India.

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has invited an expression of interest (EOI) for the development of the country’s 5.5-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The applicant may be a single entity, joint venture or a consortium of companies.

The document, which has been uploaded on the ADA website, stated that the applicant should be technically capable for the development, building of prototypes, supporting flight test and certification of AMCA and the contract should not be exceeded 8 years from date of contract signing.

It further added that the shortlisted entity must possess the capability of setting up a manufacturing facility for series production.

The deadline for EOI submissions is August 16, 2025.

The EOI document states, “Reputed Indian companies experienced in the aerospace and defence sector with the capability to absorb the design of the AMCA and possessing adequate experience in development, engineering, manufacturing, equipping, integration, testing, quality management and customer support will be shortlisted.”

Last month Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had given approval for the execution model of the AMCA project which provides equal opportunities to both private and public sectors on a competitive basis.

GE-414 engines

The fifth-generation aircraft will be powered by GE-414 engines which will be produced in India under the GE licence. The negotiations are going on between GE and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to complete the deal for manufacturing of the fighter jet engine here.

AMCA project’s timelines

As per the timelines, the five prototypes of AMCA will be rolled out by 2031, and the series production is expected to start by 2035. The first prototype is expected to come out by 2028.

As per the initial plan, the Indian Air Force wants to have seven squadrons of the AMCA, starting 2035.