'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

balakot airstrikeIndia is today marking the fourth anniversary of the 2019 Balakot airstrike carried out by the Indian Air Force to avenge the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 46 brave and valiant Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The swift airstrike saw Indian fighter jets pound terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad's biggest training camp in Balakot in less than two minutes. The airstrike caused significant damage to the Jaish camp and claimed the lives of up to 350 terrorists.

The day bore testimony to the operational preparedness and professionalism of the men and women of the IAF, who achieved their objectives under highly challenging conditions and successfully executed the very complex mission.

Social media was abuzz with messages, many hailing the "new approach" India adopted in 2019 to deal with the menace of terrorism across the border.

