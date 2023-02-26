Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    The day bore testimony to the operational preparedness and the professionalism of the men and women of the IAF who achieved their objectives under extremely challenging conditions and successfully executed the very complex mission.

    balakot airstrikeIndia is today marking the fourth anniversary of the 2019 Balakot airstrike carried out by the Indian Air Force to avenge the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 46 brave and valiant Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

    The swift airstrike saw Indian fighter jets pound terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad's biggest training camp in Balakot in less than two minutes. The airstrike caused significant damage to the Jaish camp and claimed the lives of up to 350 terrorists.

    The day bore testimony to the operational preparedness and professionalism of the men and women of the IAF, who achieved their objectives under highly challenging conditions and successfully executed the very complex mission.

    Social media was abuzz with messages, many hailing the "new approach" India adopted in 2019 to deal with the menace of terrorism across the border.

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Top Stories

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA
    Entertainment

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony
    Entertainment

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset
    Lifestyle

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row
    Entertainment

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma
    Entertainment

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Must See

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike
    Defence

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore
    India News

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand
    Defence

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand