    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'

    Feb 1, 2022, 5:45 PM IST
    Stressing that MEMEs revival is very important, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai reacting to Central government's budget 2022-2023 said the fund from Rs 50,000 has been increased to Rs 5 lakh and apart from this, the government has taken care of rural as well as urban sector.

    The announcement of an increase of road length on highways to 25,000 kilometers in the current year is a landmark decision opined Bommai. He also lauded the importance given to railways. The government has announced plans to add 400 trains under the 'Vande Bharath' program.

    The government also announced reforms in the education sector. The Finance Minister announced 200 TV channels to impart classes from class 1 to 12 under PM's e-VIDYA program. Quality education through e-content to cater in spoken languages, digital university, 5 academic institutions on urban planning to be made centers of excellence with an assistance of Rs 250 crore each and others also have caught the attention and Bommai lauded this decision.

    To a question from the press on the wishlist from Karnataka figuring in the budget, Bommai said one of the requests was on fiscal deficit and said the central government has maintained it at over 4 per cent.
    He further added that there are some other requests and that can only be taken at the GST council meeting.

    By the end of this month, the Karnataka government also will be coming up with a state budget and CM Bommai in his maiden budget will add some of the reforms announced by the central government.

