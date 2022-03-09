Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US bans Russian oil import, Ukraine’s Zelensky thanks Biden; ‘strike against heart of Putin’s war machine’

    The first retaliation against Russia’s principal exports will plunge energy-deficient nations such as India into a bigger crisis.
     

    US bans Russian oil import, Ukraine's Zelensky thanks Biden; strike against heart of Putin's war machine-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden banned oil and other energy imports from Russia on March 8 in a move aimed at stepping up international pressure on Vladimir Putin to halt his devastating assault on Ukraine.

    The US President made it clear that he intended to bring the Russian economy down to its knees and punish President Putin for a “war of his choice” even if it meant Americans would have to suffer high gas prices for a while.

    “Today I’m announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia's economy. We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy,” Biden said in a brief White House address, adding, “This is a step we’re taking to inflict further pain on Putin.”

    If the US and the global community did not respond with punitive measures today, it would face greater difficulty tomorrow, he warned, while predicting that even if Russia takes over Ukrainian cities, it would not be able to hold the country.

    Reacting to Joe Biden’s announcement of ban on US import of oil, gas and energy from Russia, the eastern European nation’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, echoed his US counterpart’s remarks that the move was against Vladimir Putin's ‘war machine.’

    “Thankful for US and @POTUS personal leadership in striking in the heart of Putin's war machine and banning oil, gas and coal from US market. Encourage other countries and leaders to follow,” Zelensky posted on Twitter.

    The first retaliation against Russia’s principal exports will plunge energy-deficient nations such as India into a bigger crisis. The world has capacity to offset a complete embargo on Russian oil, but it does not have enough gas. And the oil capacity with the rest of the world cannot come on-stream immediately, Economic Times reported.

    Asia can bypass the blockade and access Russian oil and gas. But the switch will not happen overnight and will most certainly be expensive. The Indian import basket is a blend of crude predominated by supply from West Asia. Its gas imports will find new competition from a Europe pivoting away from Russian supply. Indian refiners will also have to bear costs of recalibrating processes to newer grades of crude, as well as extra freight and conflict insurance, the report stated.

    While the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, here's a look at major oil importing countries who depend on Russia, according to the UN Comtrade report 2020.

    ·         China - Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $23.77 billion | Share in Import: 32.8 per cent

    ·         Netherlands - Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $9.42 billion | Share in Import: 13 per cent

    ·         Germany - Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $ 6.28 billion | Share in Import: 8.7 per cent

    ·         South Korea - Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $5.03 billion | Share in Import: 6.9 per cent

    ·         Poland - Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $ 4.18 billion | Share in Import: 5.8 per cent

    ·         Italy - Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $ 3.74 billion | Share in Import: 5.2 per cent

    ·         Belarus - Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $3.54 billion | Share in Import: 4.9 per cent

    ·         Finland - Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $ 2.76 billion | Share in Import: 3.8 per cent

    ·         Japan - Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $ 2.09 billion | Share in Import: 2.9 per cent

    ·         Slovakia - Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $1.47 billion | Share of import: 2.0 per cent

    ·         UK - Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $1.11 billion | Share of import: 1.5 per cent

    ·         Hungary - Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $1.03 billion | Share of Import: 1.4 per cent

    ·         US - Trade value of crude oil import from Russia: $950 million | Share of import: 1.3 per cent

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Joe Biden refers Ukrainian as Iranian during State of Union address internet shows no mercy gcw

    Joe Biden refers to Ukrainian as 'Iranian', internet shows no mercy

    Joe Biden US troops wont fight for Ukraine will defend NATO gcw

    Joe Biden: US troops won't fight for Ukraine, will defend NATO

    Putin will pay price for Ukraine invasion he was wrong we re ready Joe Biden gcw

    Biden warns Russia oligarchs: Will locate and seize your boats, planes

    California shooting many killed inside church in Sacramento gcw

    California shooting: 5 killed, including three kids, inside church in Sacramento

    Joe Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman to US Supreme Court gcw

    Joe Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as first African-American woman to US Supreme Court

    Recent Stories

    BTS Suga Net Worth, cars, girlfriend: Rapper earns in millions, spends in millions RCB

    BTS Suga Net Worth, cars, girlfriend: Rapper earns in millions, spends in millions

    CNG price hike in Delhi-NCR and other cities, check rates here - ADT

    CNG price hike in Delhi-NCR and other cities, check rates here

    Happy Birthday Suga: When Min Yoongi aka Agust D, once talked about mental health and more RCB

    Happy Birthday Suga: When Min Yoongi aka Agust D, once talked about mental health and more

    Apple announces new green versions of iPhone 13 and 13 Pro; price starting at Rs 79,900-dnm

    Apple announces new green versions of iPhone 13 and 13 Pro; price starting at Rs 79,900

    KFC Pepsi Coke McDonalds US corporates suspend business in Russia

    KFC, Pepsi, Coke, McDonald's: Mega US corporates take a break in Russia

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Video Icon