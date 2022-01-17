Connecticut: 13-year-old dies after fentanyl overdose in school; cops discover 40 packets of drug

Meanwhile, in a statement, Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Dr Leslie Torres-Rodriguez stated, "It was a terrifying day for the school community at The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy and our entire Hartford Public Schools community."

In a shocking incident, A 13-year-old student died after a fentanyl overdose in a school in Connecticut. The child, whose name has not been released, was discovered in critical condition on Thursday at Hartford's Sport and Medical Sciences Academy. According to authorities, he was transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he died on Saturday evening. In the aftermath of the incident, police discovered 40 little packets of powdered fentanyl while searching the school. According to reports, the bags were located in the gymnasium and numerous classrooms. Two further students were discovered to have been exposed to the substance. They were discharged from the hospital and returned home.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Dr Leslie Torres-Rodriguez stated, "It was a terrifying day for the school community at The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy and our entire Hartford Public Schools community."

The rest of the school was placed on lockdown after the exposed pupils were found mid-morning on Thursday. Students' shoes were tested after they were dismissed to ensure they had not been exposed to the drug as well. Those in need of assistance are provided with both virtual and in-person help.

The school is now being disinfected. Powdered fentanyl samples will be transported to a facility in New Jersey for examination. At this moment, it is uncertain when the building will reopen.

The Hartford Police Department's investigation into the matter is still ongoing. According to current speculation, a student delivered the medicines to the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy.

