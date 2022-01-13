22-year-old woman crushed to death by own car after it rolled back on driveway

Tributes to Jones have already flooded in on social media, as bereaved friends and loved ones recall the 'selfless' young woman whose life was cut short.

A young woman in Australia's Adelaide, who was killed by her a vehicle in her driveway, was remembered for her bright smile and desire to assist people. Breanna Jones, 22, was spending time with her sister at her Happy Valley house in Adelaide's south on January 6, when she saw her boyfriend was on his way back to the property. She walked outside to move her sister's car to make place for his vehicle, but the parked Holden SUV rolled back and killed her. Jones is said to have departed the car, which had an electronic handbrake, without realising it was not activated.

Tributes to Jones have already flooded in on social media, as bereaved friends and loved ones recall the 'selfless' young woman whose life was cut short. Friends and relatives devastated by her death described her as a "selfless" young woman who loved to serve others.

Daniel Jones, her father, claimed his daughter had a good heart and was "always thinking about others." He told the Daily Mail Australia, 'She had all the time in the world for other people.' He further said that despite suffering from several neurological disorders that caused her constant discomfort, she never complained and was always the 'happiest, bubbliest' person in the room. She had a 'love for life' and the 'biggest smile,' never revealing to others her struggles, despite her quality of life deteriorating.

Jones stated that the family is still in the dark about what transpired, but they take heart in knowing that she is no longer in pain. Brad Richmond, a family friend, has put up a GoFundMe campaign to assist Ms Jones's bereaved family with unplanned burial and memorial ceremony costs. Since its inception on Tuesday, the campaign has raised $8,188 of its $20,000 target, demonstrating the community's support for the family.