Premature baby declared dead by doctors miraculously found alive while being prepared for burial

In a bizarre incident that happened last week, a premature baby that was declared "stillborn" by medics was found miraculously alive as it was being prepared for burial. The 18-year-old mum sought medical assistance in the municipality of Ariquemes in the Brazilian state Rondonia.

Local media report that the mother was unaware of the pregnancy and went to hospital twice after feeling severe pain. According to her family, she was sent back home on both occasions by the medics, who reportedly did not notice that she was pregnant.

While at home, the pain started to increase and she reportedly delivered the baby without medical help, G1 reported. The baby was born in the seventh month of pregnancy and weighed 2lbs3 oz.

It was declared stillborn by the doctors when they went to the hospital. The death certificate listed the baby as stillborn.

An undesignated funeral director was called in to come to the hospital to prepare for the funeral with the baby’s body.

He collected the body at around 3 am on Tuesday. A few hours later, while he was carrying out the procedures for the burial, he noticed that the baby sighed and that its heart was beating.

He immediately took the baby to the hospital, and the newborn was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for treatment.

According to the outlet, the baby that was named Augustus, is responding well to treatment. The baby remains at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in the city while his mum has been discharged and is recovering at home.

The family and the funeral hall submitted a police report. The case is being investigated by the Civil Police and the State of Rondônia (MP-RO).