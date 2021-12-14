  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    California reintroduces mask regulation for indoor public venues till January 15 to curb spread of COVID

    The mask regulation, which goes into force on Wednesday, applies to everyone, whether or not they have been vaccinated.
     

    California reintroduces mask regulation for indoor public venues till January 15 to curb spread of COVID gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    California, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 1:38 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Authorities in California said Monday that they were reintroducing mask regulations in all indoor public venues to combat the recent emergence of Covid-19. The mask regulation, which goes into force on Wednesday, applies to everyone, whether or not they have been vaccinated. A few months ago, the mask-wearing prohibition was reinstated in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and other California counties. However, other counties, such as Orange and San Diego, which are densely populated, have adhered to state-wide guidelines requiring masks to be worn only in specified public locations, such as airports, hospitals, or schools, and not in stores, restaurants, or movies.

    The new rule was driven by the significant surge of Covid-19 instances, according to California's Health Secretary Mark Ghaly. Since the Thanksgiving holiday at the end of November, there has been a 47 per cent spike in cases. During that period, the frequency of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in California increased from 9.6 to 14 per 100,000. Wearing a mask, according to Ghaly, might help prevent a repetition of last winter's high rates of illness and mortality. Ghaly said they are at a key juncture where they have a tool that they know has worked and can work. He went on to say that when they look at the data, masks definitely make a difference, and that even a 10% increase in indoor masking may significantly restrict case transmission.

    Also Read | WHO says Omicron appears to spread faster than Delta, decreases vaccination effectiveness

    The mask requirement will remain in force until January 15. California has also made it more difficult for unvaccinated persons to join gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an enclosed location. Unvaccinated guests will be required to produce a negative Covid-19 test done within the last 24 or 48 hours (depending on the type of test) rather than 72 hours. California's declaration came on the same day that New York City enacted similar limitations.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US Tornadoes hit several States, many people feared killed in Kentucky-dnm

    US: Tornadoes hit several States, at least 50 people killed in Kentucky

    Indian origin Neeli Bendapudi scripts history becomes 1st woman to be president of Penn State University gcw

    Indian-origin Neeli Bendapudi scripts history, becomes 1st woman to be president of Penn State University

    US makes COVID test mandatory for all passengers amid Omicron threat gcw

    US makes COVID test mandatory for all passengers amid Omicron threat

    US reports first confirmed case of Omicron coronavirus variant in South Africa returnee-dnm

    US reports first confirmed case of Omicron coronavirus variant in South Africa returnee

    US President Joe Biden reassures allies of his intention to run for re-election in 2024 amid growing Democratic fears-dnm

    US President Joe Biden reassures allies of his intention to run for re-election in 2024

    Recent Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to marry at THIS venue? drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to marry at THIS venue?

    7 dot 3 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia triggers tsunami warning gcw

    7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia, triggers tsunami warning

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif awwdorable pics from their pre-wedding shoot will melt your heart drb

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s ‘aww’dorable pics from their pre-wedding shoot will melt your heart

    Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu called up this person from The Kapil Shar Show after winning Rs 1.8 crore

    Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu called up this person from The Kapil Sharma Show after winning ₹ 1.8 crore

    Tejashwi Yadav spill the beans about marrying Rachel Godinho in low key wedding gcw

    Tejashwi Yadav spill the beans about marrying Rachel Godinho in low-key wedding

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1

    Video Icon
    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon
    Formula One Abu Dhabi GP From F1 driver Jos Verstappen's son to 2021 champion look back at max verstappen journey

    From F1 driver’s son to 2021 Champion: Here’s a look back at Max Verstappen’s journey

    Video Icon