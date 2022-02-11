Uttarakhand Election 2022: 'Paryatan' (tourism) or ‘Palayan’ (migration): PM Modi's pitch in Uttarakhand

“After March 10, Dhamiji’s government will work aggressively to further develop the tourism sector in Uttarakhand. You (public) have to decide whether you want those who promote 'Paryatan' (tourism) or ‘Palayan’ (migration),” PM Modi further said.

Exuding confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come back to power in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said voters vote for people with good intentions. The PM said people in huge numbers had turned out to vote in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Elections which was held yesterday.

“After the first phase of polling in UP yesterday, it’s clear that the BJP will win with record numbers. More than us, people are determined to bring back the BJP government. Voters never leave the side of those who have good intentions.”

“There were people who used to say that it’ll be difficult to build roads in the mountains. However, today, not only roads, but the Dhami government has also ensured rail connectivity in those areas.” PM Modi added.

“Projects worth Rs 17,000 crores were inaugurated in the state recently. The Char Dham all-weather road will benefit the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh section. In Budget 2022, we’ve proposed ‘Parvatmala Scheme’ to build ropeways for hilly areas. We'll build modern roadways and transport infrastructure in the state,” he added.

PM Modi stated, “Infrastructure development in the state’s border villages is BJP's priority, people will benefit from Parvatmala, Vibrant Village projects. Development of Uttarakhand among top priorities of the double engine government.”

“After March 10, Dhamiji’s government will work aggressively to further develop the tourism sector in Uttarakhand. You (public) have to decide whether you want those who promote 'Paryatan' (tourism) or ‘Palayan’ (migration),” PM Modi further said.

Manas Khand tourism circuit to be developed in Uttarakhand's Kumaon on priority over the next 5 years, he added.

