Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP's 'Drishti Patra 2022' promises jobs, increased pension and more

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled the BJP's manifesto on Wednesday ahead of the assembly elections in Uttarakhand, putting out a five-year blueprint for the state's growth as a model state. The party's election manifesto, titled "Drishti Patra, 2022," has a renewed emphasis on infrastructure development, tourism, migration control, job creation, empowerment of women, farmers, horticulture, and dairy growth.

Gadkari promised that the Char Dham Highway will be finished by December 2022 after unveiling the BJP's election programme. "The development activity you've witnessed in the state is simply a trailer," said the Union minister. "The manifesto has three fundamental pillars: ethics, economy, ecology, and environment," Gadkari said after unveiling it.

Speaking on occasion, Dhami stated that if the BJP is re-elected, it would tighten the legislation against 'Love Jihad,' including a provision for ten years in prison. The party promised impoverished farmers Rs 6,000 per year in addition to the money they receive under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in its platform. In Drishti Patra 2022, it also promised 50,000 government employment to the young.

It also guaranteed Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, with an additional Rs 1,000 to care for their minor children. In Uttarakhand, the BJP vowed to offer three free LPG cylinders to the underprivileged over a year. According to the saffron party, pregnant women residing in mountainous regions would also be granted Rs 40,000.

"Horticulture and dairy development would each receive Rs 500 crore. The BJP's Drishti Patra 2022 pledged that older persons' pensions would be enhanced to Rs 3,600," it was added. When the manifesto was unveiled, state BJP president Madan Kaushik, manifesto committee president Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union minister and party election in-charge Pralhad Joshi, and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal were present on the dais alongside Gadkari.

