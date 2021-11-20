Rajasthan reshuffle: Ashok Gehlot's ministers resign before Sunday's reshuffle

A day before the reshuffle of the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet in Rajasthan, all state ministers resigned on Saturday evening. The chief minister has accepted the resignation of all the ministers. At the same time, the Gehlot has called a meeting of all the senior leaders of the state on Sunday afternoon. It is being speculated that the new cabinet may take oath on Sunday evening. Some new ministers may take oath in Raj Bhavan. Meanwhile, all Congress MLAs have been asked to come to the Pradesh Congress Committee office.

There have been long discussions between state in-charge Ajay Maken and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding the new cabinet. Since Saturday morning, the duo were discussing every single ministerial name at the chief minister's residence. During the deliberations, sources said, the formula for a cabinet reshuffle and swearing-in were also been discussed. There was also talk about the appointment of new parliamentary secretaries and other political appointments.

On Saturday morning, the resignations of three ministers -- Revenue Minister Harish Chowdhary, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara and Health Minister Raghu Sharma -- who had offered to resign on Friday evening, were accepted by the Congress High command.

According to media reports, the names of probable new ministers from the Gehlot camp include BSP MLA Rajendra Gudha, Independents MLA Mahadev Khandela and Sanyam Lodha, and Congress MLAs Mahendrajitsinh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Manju Meghwal, Zahida Khan and Shanktala Rawat. On the other hand, from the Sachin Pilot's camp, the names of Hemaram Chaudhary, Brijendra Ola, Dipendra Singh Shekhawat, Ramesh Meena and Murarilal Meena are doing the rounds.

To recall, following the intervention of the party high command, there has been a reconciliation between Chief Minister Gehlot and Pilot. Along with this, the high command has now worked out a new formula in Rajasthan through the reshuffle process. The reshuffle has been made keeping in mind the assembly elections that are to be held two years from now in 2023.

