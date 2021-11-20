  • Facebook
    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Rajnath says if 5th Dham is built, soil from martyrs' homes will be used

    While speaking during the Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, Singh further remarked that the names of martyrs and their villages should be written in the fifth - 'Sainya Dham.'

    Uttarakhand, First Published Nov 20, 2021, 4:40 PM IST
    Ahead of the impending Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated on Saturday that if a fifth Dham is built in the state, the soil from the martyrs' homes will be used. While speaking during the Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, Singh further remarked that the names of martyrs and their villages should be written in the fifth - 'Sainya Dham.'

    In his address, the minister stated that Uttarakhand has four Dhams and that if 'Sainya Dham' is established, we would have a fifth Dham here. He went on to say that this Dham would contain dirt from martyrs' houses and that the names of martyrs and their villages would be recorded in the (Sainya) Dham. He also targeted Pakistan, claiming that Islamabad is attempting to destabilise Indian peace, but a clear message has been conveyed to the neighbouring nation to the contrary.

    Singh described India as "new and powerful," adding that Pakistan makes every attempt to disrupt India's peace, but India has delivered a clear message that it will respond. He went on to say that on November 18, he went to Rezang and briefed them about the Kumaon Battalion's 124-man miracle.

    Taking the lead from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who refers to Uttarakhand as Sainya Dham after the ancient Char Dhams, the state administration stated in 2019 that the fifth Dham would be established in Dehradun. The Shaheed Samman Yatra will honour the sacrifices made by Uttarakhand warriors. It will gather dirt from the houses of 1734 martyrs in 70 blocks throughout 13 districts of the state till December 7. The dirt will next be utilised in the building of Dehradun's Shainya Dham.

     

