    Son of farmer killed in Lakhimpur violence denies ticket, to contest next LS poll against Ajay Mishra Teni

    Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Namdar Purwa village, told PTI that he was offered ticket from Dhaurahara Assembly segment in Lakhimpur Kheri district, but he did not accept it.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lakhimpur, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 3:08 PM IST
    The son of a farmer who was mowed down in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident said he would contest the next Lok Sabha elections against Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni. Jagdeep Singh is the eldest son of Nachhatar Singh has declined the offer of the SP and the Congress to contest in the assembly polls and instead has asked them to field him in the 2024 Parliamentary election against the minister himself.

    Nachhatar Singh was one of the eight people who were allegedly mowed down by a car involving Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son in the district during a farmer demonstration. Teni’s son Ashish Mishra has been declared the main accused in the chargesheet filed by Special Investigation (SIT) in the incident that took place on October 3 last year.

    Mishra is currently in jail in connection with the matter. In the incident that shocked the nation, four farmers, including Nachhatar Singh, were crushed to death under the wheels of a convoy of cars, including the one belonging to the Minister.  

    Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Namdar Purwa village, told PTI that he was offered ticket from Dhaurahara assembly segment in Lakhimpur Kheri district, but he did not accept it.

    “SP and Congress insisted that I should contest from Dhaurahara seat but I told them that I would not fight a small battle. Give me a ticket for Lok Sabha elections in 2024. I will fight directly against Teni. If I have to fight, I will fight it properly,” he said.

    The 31-year-old said no one in his family has a political background. “I am not a supporter of anyone including SP, BSP, and Congress. At present we are standing with farmer leader Tejinder Singh Virk in the elections. He is fighting our battle as well. Wherever he is fighting from, we will stand with him,” he said.

    Virk was among those injured in the violence. Recently he was seen with Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2022, 3:08 PM IST
