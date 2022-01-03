  • Facebook
    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP Police files 5000-page chargesheet; Ashish Mishra named prime accused

    As many as 13 accused, including Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, were arrested in connection with the case.
     

    Team Newsable
    Lakhimpur, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
    Uttar Pradesh Police has filed a 5000-page chargesheet before the District Court in connection to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, in which eight people lost their lives, including four farmers, in October 2021.

    Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, has been named as the prime accused of mowing down the protesting farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, claiming he was present at the site when the violence erupted. 

    The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, has said that there was a planned conspiracy to murder protesting farmers. 

    In the chargesheet, the police said they had found during investigations that Ashish Mishra was present at the spot when the violence occurred, sources said. A relative of Ashish Mishra was also named as an accused in the chargesheet.

    As many as 13 accused, including Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, were arrested in connection with the case of mowing down of the four farmers after which the violence erupted in Tikunia area of Lakhimpur Kheri and led to death of four more people, including a local journalist, two BJP workers and the driver of Ashish Mishra’s car that mowed down the farmers on October 3.

    Ashish Mishra, who has maintained that he was not present at the site of the violence, was arrested on October 9. Das and Latif were taken into custody five days later. The farmers alleged there were firing during the violence and that a farmer from Bahraich died of a bullet wound. But two post-mortem examinations of the farmer ruled out bullet injuries.

