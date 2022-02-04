Karnataka govt further eases COVID-19 curbs; gyms, cinema halls to function with 100% capacity

Karnataka on Thursday reported as many as 16,436 fresh coronavirus cases and the state’s positivity rate was at 11.31 per cent. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that worst of the third wave is over for the state.

With the Covid-19 cases in Karnataka on a declining trend, the state government on Friday eased Covid-19 restrictions further for gyms, swimming pools and cinema halls. “Gyms, Cinema halls, swimming pools & Yoga centres have been allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity with strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour and guidelines,” read the order.

The order directed BBMP, police commissioners and heads of departments to ensure that the prescribed seating capacity is not exceeded in any of the establishments. Also, only those persons who are fully vaccinated with both doses and asymptomatic will be allowed entry.

All persons will be required to compulsorily wear a mask on the premises, which should be sanitised regularly. As part of the fresh guidelines, double vaccination certificate is compulsory for those entering theatres, gyms, yoga centres and swimming pools. Also, wearing of masks is mandatory in theatres, while food items would not be allowed inside the cinema halls.

All persons will be checked at the entrance for fever using thermal scanner and hand sanitizer applied.

The state government had last week lifted the night curfew and prior to that, also withdrawn weekend restrictions. It also allowed pubs, bars, restaurants, and hotels to remain open completely and allow 100 per cent occupancy.

Regular offline classes began for students of classes 1 to 9 from January 31 and offices returned to functioning at 100 per cent capacity.

The Covid positivity rate in Bengaluru came down from 27.2 per cent to 11.7 per cent in 10 days as cases have started decreasing across the city.

